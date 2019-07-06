The big news: Centre says fiscal deficit target of 3.3% is realistic, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP won both the Gujarat Rajya Sabha seats that voted on Friday, and Nageswara Rao was removed as additional CBI director.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fiscal deficit target of 3.3% is realistic, says Centre: The finance ministry said it expects net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the estimates made in the interim Budget in February.
- BJP wins both Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat after cross-voting by Congress, NCP MLAs: The winners on Friday were Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Jugal Thakore.
- Centre removes M Nageswara Rao from post of additional CBI director: Rao has been appointed the director general of fire services, civil defence and home guard.
- First Rafale aircraft will be delivered in two months, says French ambassador: Alexandre Ziegler said his country’s partnership with India for French technology will continue for the next 50 years.
- Monsoon has set in over national Capital, says Met department: The monsoon also advanced into other parts of North India, added the weather department.
- Centre placed misleading reports in Parliament on West Bengal madrasas, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister accused the Centre of ignoring her government’s inputs on suspected radicalisation of young people in madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad.
- Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to police custody till July 9: Seventeen of the Maharashtra legislator’s supporters were also remanded to police custody by a court.
- Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan granted parole for 30 days: The Madras High Court gave her furlough so that she can make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding in London.
- Charges framed against Arvind Kejriwal and three other AAP leaders in 2014 case: In January 2014, the chief minister and the other party leaders allegedly got into a scuffle with police officials during a protest.
- Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik announces ODI retirement after World Cup exit: Malik, who made 287 ODI appearances, played three matches in the World Cup but made little impact.