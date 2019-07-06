A look at the headlines right now:

Fiscal deficit target of 3.3% is realistic, says Centre: The finance ministry said it expects net additional revenue of Rs 6,000 crore over the estimates made in the interim Budget in February. BJP wins both Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat after cross-voting by Congress, NCP MLAs: The winners on Friday were Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Jugal Thakore. Centre removes M Nageswara Rao from post of additional CBI director: Rao has been appointed the director general of fire services, civil defence and home guard. First Rafale aircraft will be delivered in two months, says French ambassador: Alexandre Ziegler said his country’s partnership with India for French technology will continue for the next 50 years. Monsoon has set in over national Capital, says Met department: The monsoon also advanced into other parts of North India, added the weather department. Centre placed misleading reports in Parliament on West Bengal madrasas, alleges Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister accused the Centre of ignoring her government’s inputs on suspected radicalisation of young people in madrasas in Burdwan and Murshidabad. Congress MLA Nitesh Rane, who poured mud on a civic engineer, sent to police custody till July 9: Seventeen of the Maharashtra legislator’s supporters were also remanded to police custody by a court. Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan granted parole for 30 days: The Madras High Court gave her furlough so that she can make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding in London. Charges framed against Arvind Kejriwal and three other AAP leaders in 2014 case: In January 2014, the chief minister and the other party leaders allegedly got into a scuffle with police officials during a protest. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik announces ODI retirement after World Cup exit: Malik, who made 287 ODI appearances, played three matches in the World Cup but made little impact.