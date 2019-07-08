The big news: Exodus continues amid attempts to save Karnataka government, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Twenty-nine people were killed in an accident near Agra, and India rejected the second report on Kashmir by UN human rights group.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rebel Karnataka MLAs move from Mumbai to Goa, say reports: Rajnath Singh denied BJP’s role in the resignations, and blamed Rahul Gandhi for the trend.
- At least 29 killed after bus falls 50 feet into a canal near Agra: The bus was on its way from Lucknow to Delhi. Director General of Police OP Singh has been directed to supervise relief and rescue work.
- India protests UN’s follow-up report on Kashmir: The report, an update to the UN’s first report on Kashmir released last year, said neither India nor Pakistan have taken concrete steps to address its concerns.
- Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices will not be reflected in inflation soon, says RBI: Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s internal team will assess the decision during a meeting in first week of August.
- Union minister Giriraj Singh calls Shabana Azmi ‘new leader of tukde tukde gang’: Earlier in the day, the actor had said that it was necessary to point out the flaws of one’s country for its betterment.
- As Rajya Sabha passes Aadhaar Bill, Centre promises comprehensive data protection law: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Parliament had the power to undo a Supreme Court judgement, but the government had followed it.
- British Airways fined £183 million over theft of passenger data: The UK Information Commissioner’s Office said the investigation in the case exposed poor security arrangements by the airline.
- Telangana forest range officer who was assaulted by mob booked for abusing tribals: The complainant alleged that the forest officials assaulted the locals and abused them with casteist remarks.
- Kashmir observes shutdown on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary, curbs imposed in parts of Srinagar: Security was increased in Tral and mobile internet services were suspended in four districts of the Valley.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea against Bollywood movie ‘Article 15’: The petitioner alleged that film violated the constitutional spirit and spread caste hatred.