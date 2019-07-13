The big news: Karnataka MLAs back in hotels after Day 1 of Assembly session, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asked four ministers to resign from the Cabinet, and over 4 lakh people were affected by floods in Assam.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka parties move MLAs to hotels after first day of Assembly session: Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had put the resignations of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on hold.
- Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party legislators, including deputy CM, to resign: New Cabinet ministers will be sworn in at 3 pm on Saturday.
- Over 4 lakh people affected in 17 districts of Assam due to floods, Barpeta worst hit: Several rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark and over 1,800 have been evacuated to relief camps.
- Probe team says police negligence, doctors’ lapses led to Tabrez Ansari’s death in Jharkhand: The district administration has sought to take action against the police officials and doctors who were involved in the incident.
- SBI Managing Director Anshula Kant appointed MD and CFO of World Bank: She will be responsible for financial and risk management of the group.
- Hafiz Saeed challenges terror financing case against him in Lahore High Court: He also urged the court to declare the first information report registered against the petitioners as void.
- Lawyers Collective condemns CBI raids, calls it means to ‘humiliate, intimidate and silence’: The organisation said it was going to take appropriate action ‘against these unlawful and vindictive actions, in accordance with law’.
- Pakistan says it won’t open airspace till India withdraws fighter jets from forward airbases: Pakistan had closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force conducted airstrikes on a terror camp in Balakot.
- Nirmala Sitharaman says Union Budget will boost investment without compromising fiscal consolidation: She said that the Budget has set a medium-term target of making India a $5 trillion economy, and this is ‘not without a plan’.
- Google admits that its staff can listen to recordings on Google Assistant after data leak: The company said its language reviewers are directed not to transcribe background conversations.