The big news: General Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan against misadventures, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: New Cabinet ministers in Goa will be sworn in at 3 pm, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said no one should be forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict.
- Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party ministers, including deputy CM, to resign: New Cabinet ministers will be sworn in at 3 pm on Saturday.
- No one should be forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells NDTV: The Union minister said there were sufficient laws to deal with lynchings and that there were no communal riots in the country over the last five years.
- Student stabbed in scuffle on college campus in Thiruvananthapuram, protests erupt: Students at the University College alleged that Students Federation of India activists had thrashed them and stabbed a third-year student.
- Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy, to focus on rainwater harvesting: The new policy, which was approved by the state Cabinet, outlines quality check procedures and measures to control the use of groundwater.
- Karnataka parties move MLAs to hotels after first day of Assembly session: On Friday, the Supreme Court had put the resignations of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on hold.
- In Madhya Pradesh, BSP MLA protests against Congress government after arrest of 28 family members: Rambai Singh’s husband and 27 others were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Congress leader in March.
- Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki booked by CBI for alleged corruption, cheating: The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.2 crore for government projects in 2003.
- Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers.
- US House of Representatives votes to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran: The House approved an amendment to a defence bill that would require Trump to seek Congressional approval if he were to attack Iran.