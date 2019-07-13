A look at the headlines right now:

Army chief Bipin Rawat says any misadventure by Pakistan will be ‘repelled with punitive response’: Rawat was addressing a seminar to mark the 20th year of the Kargil conflict.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant asks four Goa Forward Party ministers, including deputy CM, to resign: New Cabinet ministers will be sworn in at 3 pm on Saturday. No one should be forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells NDTV: The Union minister said there were sufficient laws to deal with lynchings and that there were no communal riots in the country over the last five years. Student stabbed in scuffle on college campus in Thiruvananthapuram, protests erupt: Students at the University College alleged that Students Federation of India activists had thrashed them and stabbed a third-year student. Meghalaya becomes first state to have a water policy, to focus on rainwater harvesting: The new policy, which was approved by the state Cabinet, outlines quality check procedures and measures to control the use of groundwater. Karnataka parties move MLAs to hotels after first day of Assembly session: On Friday, the Supreme Court had put the resignations of rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on hold. In Madhya Pradesh, BSP MLA protests against Congress government after arrest of 28 family members: Rambai Singh’s husband and 27 others were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Congress leader in March. Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki booked by CBI for alleged corruption, cheating: The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contracts worth Rs 3.2 crore for government projects in 2003. Lakshman Jhula, the iconic suspension bridge in Rishikesh, closed after experts flag damage risk: Built in 1923, the 136-metre bridge on the Ganga is used by pedestrians and two-wheelers.

US House of Representatives votes to restrain President Donald Trump from going to war with Iran: The House approved an amendment to a defence bill that would require Trump to seek Congressional approval if he were to attack Iran.