A look at the headlines right now:

At least 10 dead, several feared trapped after building collapses in Dongri in Mumbai: The National Disaster Response Force said five people have been rescued from the site so far. Supreme Court to pass order on rebel Karnataka MLAs’ resignations on Wednesday: Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the court that he would decided on the disqualification and resignations of disgruntled legislators by Wednesday. Over 40 killed in floods in Bihar and North East, relief operations under way: At least 24 of the deaths took place in Bihar, 15 in Assam and five in Mizoram. Narendra Modi asks BJP leadership for names of ministers who skip Parliament duty: Modi said the ongoing Monsoon Session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative measures. India hopes for relief as ICJ set to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case on Wednesday: Pakistan last week said they cannot ‘prejudge’ the decision of the ICJ but maintained that they had fully contested the case. Gujarat court exempts Rahul Gandhi from appearance in defamation case for Modi surname jibe: The court posted the matter for hearing next on October 10. North Korea warns US-South Korea military drills could affect nuclear talks: A foreign ministry spokesperson said the joint drills were ‘clearly a breach’ of a joint statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong un last year. Indian Air Force is prepared for a Kargil-like conflict or an all-out war, says chief BS Dhanoa: During the Kargil conflict, precision bombing capabilities which existed only on Mirage-2000 are now available on Su-30, Jaguar, MiG-29 and MiG-27, he said. Ranchi court grants bail to student for alleged communal post, asks her to distribute Quran: Richa Bharti was arrested on July 12 for for allegedly sharing objectionable post against a community. Anysuya Uikey, BB Harishchandran appointed governors of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh: Uikey will succeed Anandiben Patel and Harishchandran will take over from ESL Narasimhan.