India’s second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, is now scheduled to be launched at 2.43 pm on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Thursday. The mission was originally scheduled to take off on Monday but was called off due to a technical snag.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday hailed the decision of the International Court of Justice to not acquit and release Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said Pakistan will proceed as per law in the case.
Meanwhile, the son of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi on Wednesday said that his mother has identified one of the accused involved in the murder of the rationalist in a test identification parade. Reports said that the man identified by Kalburgi’s wife Umadevi Kalburgi is also the one involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
Chandrayaan-2 will now launch on July 22, says ISRO
Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal dies while serving life sentence in prison
P Rajagopal, the founder of the Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain, died at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday morning, The Indian Express reported. The 72-year-old died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Ayodhya land dispute: Mediation panel submits status report in Supreme Court
The mediation panel looking into the Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday submitted its status report to the Supreme Court. The court said it will not put up the report in public as it was meant to be confidential. The court directed the mediation panel to inform it of the progress made by the committee by July 31. It will next take up the matter on August 2.
MM Kalburgi’s wife identifies man who shot him, accused is reportedly linked to Gauri Lankesh murder
The son of Kannada writer MM Kalburgi on Wednesday said that his mother has identified one of the accused involved in the murder of the rationalist in a test identification parade. Kalburgi, a Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead at his home in Dharwad district in Karnataka on August 30, 2015. However, reports said that the man identified by Kalburgi’s wife Umadevi Kalburgi is also the one involved in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.
Theatre director S Raghunandana turns down Sangeet Natak Akademi award citing ‘growing intolerance’
Eminent theatre director from Karnataka S Raghunandana on Wednesday declined the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for 2018, a day after it was announced, in protest against incidents of “mob lynching in the name of God and religion” and the frequent attempts to stifle dissenting views of public intellectuals and activists.
Assam floods: Toll rises to 28, over 57 lakh people affected
The toll in the Assam floods on Wednesday rose to 28, with over 57 lakh people affected by the deluge in the state. Several rivers including the Brahmaputra are flowing above their danger levels. In its flood report, the Assam Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said over 1.5 lakh people have taken refuge in the state’s 427 relief camps.
