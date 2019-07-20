The big news: Karnataka crisis continues as trust vote moved to Monday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nearly 150 people died in rain and floods in Assam and Bihar, and three men were lynched in Bihar for allegedly stealing cattle.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Karnataka Assembly adjourned for the day, trust vote scheduled for Monday: State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa had asked Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to hold the floor test on Friday itself.
- Toll from rain, floods in Assam and Bihar nears 150, over 1 crore people affected: In Bihar, the toll climbed to 92, with 14 deaths reported on Friday. In Assam, at least 47 people have died so far, with 11 people dying on Friday.
- Three men lynched in Bihar’s Saran district for allegedly attempting to steal cattle: The incident took place Pithaoura Nandlal village on Thursday night. While two of the men died on the spot, the third died during treatment, the police said.
- Priyanka Gandhi stopped from visiting Sonbhadra district in UP to meet families of shootout victims: While senior police officials claimed that Vadra was taken to a guest house, Congress said that she was taken into police custody.
- Allahabad High Court sends notice to PM Narendra Modi on plea challenging his election to Lok Sabha: The petition was filed by former Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had filed his nomination from Varanasi against Modi.
- ‘India cannot be world’s refugee capital’: Centre urges Supreme Court to extend NRC deadline: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the processes for including the names of genuine citizens in the list need to be tweaked.
- BJP MP Satyapal Singh once again dismisses Darwin’s theory of evolution, says ‘we are children of sages’: The former Union minister said the Indian culture and tradition did not value human rights, and instead focused on building human character.
- Lawyers who secured the Section 377 verdict explains what it meant for them as a couple: In an interview with CNN, the two women said the victory was not just a professional benchmark but also a personal win.
- Lok Sabha approves changes to NHRC composition, Opposition demands more for human rights: The Centre said the amendments would make the national and state human rights panels more representative and powerful.
- Pakistani woman moves Punjab and Haryana HC against acquittal of accused in Samjhauta Express blasts: Rahila Wakil filed the appeal on Friday through her counsel Momin Malik.