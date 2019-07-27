A look at the headlines right now:

Mahalaxmi Express stranded near Mumbai due to heavy rain, NDRF deployed to rescue passengers: The Chief Minister’s Office has asked the chief secretary to monitor rescue operations. GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1. US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place. JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka contemplate support to BJP, ask HD Kumaraswamy to decide: Two factions have reportedly formed within the JD(S), as one wanted to stay in the Opposition and the other expressed its desire to align with the BJP. Asaram and son cleared by commission investigating deaths of two children at their school: The bodies of the two children, who were studying at Asaram’s residential school in Gujarat, had been found on the banks of the Sabarmati river in 2008. Supreme Court to hear The Wire’s plea against defamation case by Jay Shah on August 27: Jay Shah had filed two cases – one criminal defamation case and the other a civil lawsuit of Rs 100 crore – against the website. CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament. Madras HC orders Rs 25-lakh compensation to woman who contracted HIV through blood transfusion: The court also asked the state government to provide the woman a house and said its directions should be carried out by January 2020. South African president submits affidavit on meetings with Gupta brothers, asks it be made public: The Indian-born Gupta brothers are known to be close to former South African President Jacob Zuma and have been accused of ‘state capture’. Speaker to ask Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action.