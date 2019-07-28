A look at the headlines right now:

At Kargil Vijay Diwas event, PM Narendra Modi says those who lost in war now use terror, pseudo-war to fulfil objectives: The prime minister said Pakistan had cheated on the matter of Kashmir in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999, but failed each time. Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy dies at 77 in Hyderabad: He held several important portfolios in the IK Gujral and Manmohan Singh governments. West Bengal governor says Mamata Banerjee’s appeasement policy is adversely affecting social harmony: KN Tripathi said that the chief minister has the vision and ability to implement her decisions, but sometimes needs to be restrained. Seven suspected Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district: The operation took place in a forest near Tiriya village, close to the Odisha border, on Saturday afternoon. Top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The police said that his associate, Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mir Zeenat-ul-Islam, was also killed in the operation. ‘An apology won’t do, I will seek strict punishment for Azam Khan,’ BJP MP Rama Devi tells NDTV: Devi said she would have forgiven Khan if he had apologised on the same day when he made sexist remarks about her. GST Council reduces tax rates on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%: The changes will come into effect from August 1. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s nephew files anticipatory bail plea in VVIP chopper scam case: On Friday, Ratul Puri allegedly gave Enforcement Directorate officials the slip after asking the investigating officer for a break to use the washroom. CBI summons Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien in connection with funding of party’s mouthpiece: O’Brien pointed out that the timing of the summon coincided with the Trinamool Congress’ motion to oppose amendments in the RTI Act in Parliament. US approves military sales of $125 million to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets: However, United States officials claimed that the freeze in security assistance to Pakistan that began in January last year was still in place.