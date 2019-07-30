Top news: Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today
The biggest stories of the day.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, despite Opposition outrage. However, it is likely to face hurdles in the Rajya Sabha, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is in a minority.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended to the Centre that a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry be held in the car crash in which the complainant in the Unnao rape case was injured. The police also registered a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in the rape case, and nine others.
Live updates
Bihar: Journalist working for Hindi daily shot dead in Madhubani district
The police officer said the accused were identified as Sushil Sah and Ashok Kamat. They fled the spot after killing Mandal. He was taken to the Sarsopahi primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was then sent for an autopsy, the police said.
‘Man Vs Wild’: Congress asks Discovery Channel to reveal when it shot episode featuring Modi
The Congress had alleged in February that Modi had continued to shoot in Corbett National Park on February 14, hours after 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel had been killed by a suicide bomber in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
Plea in Supreme Court seeks guidelines to protect identity of those accused of sexual offences
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on a plea seeking guidelines to protect the identity of those accused of sexual offences till the investigation is completed. The petition said allegations can potentially destroy the life of an individual even if the person is innocent. “It does not only destroy an individual’s life but creates a social stigma to the family members too,” the plea said.
Triple talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, likely to face hurdles
The Rajya Sabha will on Tuesday take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 for discussion. The bill, also known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 25. It seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq – which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives by uttering the word “talaq” thrice in spoken or written forms, or via electronic communication – a penal offence.
Karnataka: VG Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day, goes missing in Mangaluru, police begin search
VG Siddhartha, the founder-owner of the popular chain Cafe Coffee Day, was reported missing from Mangaluru in Karnataka on Monday. Siddhartha is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. Police teams are searching the Netravati River for Siddhartha.
Unnao rape case: Uttar Pradesh recommends CBI inquiry into car crash involving complainant
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday night recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the previous day’s car crash in Rae Bareli, in which the complainant in the Unnao rape case was seriously injured and two of her aunts killed. The family of the complainant has alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA accused of rape, was behind the accident.
Delhi HC sets aside order to frame charges against Anbumani Ramadoss in corruption case
The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a court’s order to frame charges against former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss in two corruption cases. The cases relate to alleged favours Ramadoss and other accused gave to Rohilkhand Medical College and Hospital in Bareilly and Index Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Indore.
‘Biased, intentionally lacking in facts’: 14 personalities condemn open letter to PM on mob lynching
Fourteen eminent personalities on Monday joined the 62 signatories who had expressed their disagreement with another group of intellectuals who had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop mob lynchings in the country. They strongly condemned the statement issued by a group of filmmakers, activists and academics last week. They had said that the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” had become a “provocative war cry” and the reason for a number of lynchings in the country.
J&K Police seek details of mosques in Srinagar, senior officer calls it periodic exercise
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have ordered five zonal superintendents of police in Srinagar to submit details of mosques in areas under their jurisdiction. “Please provide details of mosques and their management falling within your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” read the order issued by Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Haseeb Mughal.