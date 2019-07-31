The Central Bureau of Investigation booked MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others on murder charges in connection with a car crash involving a woman who had accused Sengar of rape in 2017, PTI reported.

The CBI took over the case from the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday and as per normal procedure re-registered a first information report. The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the accident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had on Monday booked Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and eight others on murder charges in connection with the car crash. Sengar is lodged in Sitapur district jail at present. According to the first information report, the personnel in charge of the complainant’s security had informed Sengar of her movements.

Unidentified officials said the agency has alerted its officials, who may visit the spot of the accident and take details from police officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place.

The 19-year-old complainant, who had accused the legislator of rape last year, and her lawyer are undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. They are in serious condition, while two of the complainant’s aunts died in the same crash. The woman’s family has alleged that Sengar and his associates planned the car crash.

The MLA was arrested on April 13, 2018, after the girl accused him of raping her in June 2017, when she visited his home to ask for a job. The complainant accused the police of not taking any action when she approached them after the alleged incident.