A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Omar Abdullah says governor’s word on prevailing situation is not final, asks Centre to clarify: NIT Srinagar students started to leave Kashmir Valley, even as the governor urged political parties to maintain calm. 
  2. Machail yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district suspended because of security concerns: Devotees on their way to the shrine were told to get back while the rest were stopped at Udhampur, which is the starting point of the 320-km journey.
  3. Former Maldives vice president deported a day after seeking political asylum in India, say reports: Ahmed Adeeb was detained off Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday. His lawyer urged the Indian government to grant him asylum in accordance with international law.  
  4. Emergency services resume at major state-run hospitals in Delhi, OPDs remain closed: The doctors threatened to ratchet up their protests if the Lok Sabha fails to address their concerns when the NMC Bill comes back to the House for ratification.  
  5. Series of reforms has slowed down GDP growth, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant: HDFC Chairperson Deepak Parekh said there had been a distinct slowdown in the economy but added that he was hopeful the situation would improve.
  6. CCTV footage shows truck’s number plate was clean hours before it hit Unnao rape case complainant’s car: Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said the driver must have put grease on the number plate before the collision.
  7. Mumbai Police advise commuters to travel only if necessary amid heavy rains, relief teams on standby: India Meteorological Department senior officer KS Hosalikar said a high tide was expected to hit the city in the afternoon.
  8. Indian-origin chief of staff of US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves her office: Several right-wing media outlets had criticised Saikat Chakrabarti last month for wearing a T-shirt with the face of alleged ‘Nazi admirer’ Subhas Chandra Bose.  
  9. Triple talaq bill challenged in Supreme Court for being ‘unconstitutional’: The petition said that the Act had introduced penal legislation, which is directed towards a section of the population based on their religious identity.
  10. Delhi HC concludes cross-examination of witnesses in Priya Ramani case, next hearing on August 23: Journalist Joyeeta Basu and MJ Akbar’s personal assistant Manzar Ali appeared before the court.  