Centre asks airlines to keep fares from Srinagar in check for returning Amarnath Yatra pilgrims: Meanwhile, Pakistan said it was ‘concerned’ about the situation in Kashmir, and rejected allegations of a possible Pakistan-based terror attack. Unnao rape complainant develops pneumonia, is in critical condition, say reports: CCTV footage showed that the number plate of the truck that hit Unnao rape case complainant’s car was clean hours earlier. Meanwhile, a BJP leader sympathised with Unnao rape-accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar and claimed that he was having a difficult time.

Mumbai Police advise commuters to travel only if necessary amid heavy rains, relief teams on standby: Heavy rain also disrupted normal life in neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

BJP is growing because of its ideology and not the legacy of any family, Narendra Modi tells MPs: The prime minister addressed more than 380 BJP MPs during the inaugural session of a two-day training programme on Saturday.

Already knew mediation in Ayodhya land dispute will lead to nothing, claims Adityanath: The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in the Ayodhya land dispute from August 6. Seven suspected Maoists killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh, say police: Security forces personnel recovered a huge cache of weapons from the Maoists, officials said.

Indian-origin chief of staff of US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaves her office: Several right-wing media outlets had criticised Saikat Chakrabarti last month for wearing a T-shirt with the face of alleged ‘Nazi admirer’ Subhas Chandra Bose. Three suspected militants killed in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir: Two of them belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad and another was affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, the police said.

At least 20 killed, 26 injured in mass shooting at a shopping centre in Texas: A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody. Former Maldives vice president deported a day after seeking political asylum in India, say reports: Ahmed Adeeb was detained off Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday. His lawyer urged the Indian government to grant him asylum in accordance with international law.