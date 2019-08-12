A look at the headlines right now:

76 killed in Kerala floods, only two districts now on orange alert; toll in Karnataka rises to 40: The CPI(M) alleged that Amit Shah deliberately skipped aerial survey of Kerala and chose BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, six people died in Uttarakhand. China says it is ‘very closely’ watching the tension between India and Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir: The Chinese government also urged New Delhi to play a ‘constructive role’ to bring about regional peace and stability. Eid-al-Adha prayers held peacefully in local mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the Home Ministry said. Meanwhile, the bus service to Lahore was cancelled after Pakistan shut it down. Mukesh Ambani promises investment in J&K and Ladakh, says Reliance will create special task force: He also announced that Saudi Aramco will buy 20% stake in Reliance Industries’ oil refinery. After BJP MP, former Mewar royals and Congress leader claim they are descendants of Hindu deity Ram: The erstwhile royal family and Congress’s Satyendra Singh Raghav claimed they descended from Ram’s son Luv, but BJP’s Diya Kumari said her family was from Kush. P Chidambaram alleges J&K move was motivated by ‘religious fanaticism’, BJP lashes out at him: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Chidambaram attempted to give a ‘communal colour’ to the matter even though the decision was in national interest.

Coast Guard ship catches fire off Andhra Pradesh coast; one sailor missing, 28 rescued: The crew members of Coastal Jaguar jumped into the sea after the fire broke out around 11.30 am. The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet. Airport authorities cancel all flights as thousands occupy terminal in Hong Kong protests: In a statement, the airport said operations had been ‘seriously disrupted’ by the public assembly. BJP accuses Trinamool leaders of laundering scam money through Durga Puja committees: On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Centre after income tax notices were issued to several puja committees.

Income tax department seizes bungalow, Rs 4 crore FDI in inquiry into Kamal Nath’s nephew: Ratul Puri is also being investigated in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam case.

