The big news: Rain, floods claim nearly 200 lives across four states, and nine other top stories
China said it was closely watching the tensions between India and Pakistan over J&K, and Centre claimed that Eid prayers were held peacefully in the Valley.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 76 killed in Kerala floods, only two districts now on orange alert; toll in Karnataka rises to 40: The CPI(M) alleged that Amit Shah deliberately skipped aerial survey of Kerala and chose BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, six people died in Uttarakhand.
- China says it is ‘very closely’ watching the tension between India and Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir: The Chinese government also urged New Delhi to play a ‘constructive role’ to bring about regional peace and stability.
- Eid-al-Adha prayers held peacefully in local mosques in Jammu and Kashmir, says Centre: Around 10,000 people offered prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Baramulla, the Home Ministry said. Meanwhile, the bus service to Lahore was cancelled after Pakistan shut it down.
- Mukesh Ambani promises investment in J&K and Ladakh, says Reliance will create special task force: He also announced that Saudi Aramco will buy 20% stake in Reliance Industries’ oil refinery.
- After BJP MP, former Mewar royals and Congress leader claim they are descendants of Hindu deity Ram: The erstwhile royal family and Congress’s Satyendra Singh Raghav claimed they descended from Ram’s son Luv, but BJP’s Diya Kumari said her family was from Kush.
- P Chidambaram alleges J&K move was motivated by ‘religious fanaticism’, BJP lashes out at him: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Chidambaram attempted to give a ‘communal colour’ to the matter even though the decision was in national interest.
- Coast Guard ship catches fire off Andhra Pradesh coast; one sailor missing, 28 rescued: The crew members of Coastal Jaguar jumped into the sea after the fire broke out around 11.30 am. The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.
- Airport authorities cancel all flights as thousands occupy terminal in Hong Kong protests: In a statement, the airport said operations had been ‘seriously disrupted’ by the public assembly.
- BJP accuses Trinamool leaders of laundering scam money through Durga Puja committees: On Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had criticised the Centre after income tax notices were issued to several puja committees.
- Income tax department seizes bungalow, Rs 4 crore FDI in inquiry into Kamal Nath’s nephew: Ratul Puri is also being investigated in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam case.