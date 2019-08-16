Top news: Supreme Court says it wants to give Centre more time to review situation in Kashmir
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir and a writ petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order hollowing out Article 370. The court said it wanted to give the government more time to review the situation in the state.
The United Nations Security Council will on Friday hold closed-door consultations on India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Reports said the consultations on Kashmir were scheduled on a request from China. Earlier this week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said he had written a letter to UNSC President Joanna Wronecka to discuss India’s “illegal” actions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Live updates
Supreme Court adjourns hearing of ‘Kashmir Times’ editor’s plea against curbs on media freedom
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin’s plea challenging the restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir, Live Law reported.
The court said it would like to give the government a little time to review the situation.
Kolkata: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly’s son crashes car into wall of club, reports say he was drunk
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Bengali actor Roopa Ganguly’s son on Thursday night crashed his car into a wall of south Kolkata’s Golf Garden, PTI reported. Local residents alleged that 20-year-old Akash Mukhopadhyay was in an inebriated condition. Some reports said he was arrested on charges of driving dangerously, though Ganguly claimed that he left the city on Friday morning.
Flood situation improves in Kerala, at least five killed in Madhya Pradesh rains
Heavy rains and floods continued to disrupt life in parts of India on Thursday even as the situation improved in Kerala, where the water receded.
At least five people have died in Madhya Pradesh since Monday and 100 people have been rescued, reported The Hindu.
Over 250 scholars, artists and activists express concern about ‘inhuman clampdown’ in J&K
More than 250 scholars, artists, activists, and others on Thursday issued a statement to express their concern about the “inhuman clampdown” that has been in place since New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state on August 5.
Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir and a writ petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order hollowing out Article 370, which granted the state special constitutional status.
Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter questions Amit Shah about law under which she has been detained
Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her home.
Jammu and Kashmir: Local journalist detained in Tral, family says no idea about charges
A Kashmiri journalist working with a local English daily has been detained by Indian security forces, his family said on Thursday. Irfan Amin Malik was taken into custody during a midnight raid at his house in Tral in Pulwama district. He is currently lodged at Tral police station.
All 24 Indians aboard seized Iranian tanker released, says Ministry of External Affairs
All 24 Indian crew members on the Grace 1 Iranian tanker were released after being detained by the Royal Gibraltar Police last month, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday.
UNSC to discuss Kashmir at a closed-door meeting on Friday after Pakistan’s request, say reports
The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss India’s scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. “The UNSC will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16,” UNSC President Joanna Wronecka told reporters.