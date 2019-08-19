Top news: At least 28 dead after heavy rain in Himachal, Uttarakhand and Punjab
Heavy rain in several northern states have killed at least 28 people. Himachal Pradesh recorded its highest-ever rainfall for a 24-hour period since records began almost seven decades ago. Rains continued in Uttarakhand too, while Punjab and Haryana were on alert.
Reports said some primary schools in parts of Kashmir were to be opened on Monday, even as restrictions came into effect again on Sunday. Communication lines are also still down.
Need a body like GST Council for public spending to revive growth, says Bibek Debroy
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has recommended a Goods and Services Tax Council-like mechanism for the Centre and states to strategise public expenditure for maximum impact. “This [GST Council] was about indirect taxes,” the council’s Chairman Bibek Debroy said. “Time has now come for a similar body on public expenditure to do exactly what the GST Council did for taxes. This body should decide on what should be public expenditure.”
Forest Rights Act: UN experts call for ban on forced evictions, raise concerns over enactment of law
United Nations experts have expressed their concern over the impending evictions of thousands of allegedly illegal forest dwellers following a February 2019 Supreme Court order. Leilani Farha, the special rapporteur on adequate housing as a component of the right to an adequate standard of living, and on the right to non-discrimination in this context, called for a “national moratorium” on forced evictions, a letter sent by the UN experts to the Centre on June 19, said. The letter was released on Sunday.
Pakistan foreign minister criticises Rajnath Singh’s comments on PoK talks
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday criticised Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comment that any dialogue with Islamabad on the Kashmir matter would be restricted only to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh made the remark at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Haryana.
Pehlu Khan lynching case: BJP government’s negligence led to acquittals, alleges Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday alleged that the negligence by the former Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state led to the acquittal of six accused by a Sessions Court in Alwar last week in the Pehlu Khan lynching case. “Pehlu Khan case was discussed, the negligence by the earlier government cannot be imagined, that is why accused were given the benefit of doubt by the court and were acquitted,” said Gehlot.
Unnao car crash: Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to investigate the case
The Supreme Court on Monday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation two more weeks’ time to complete the investigation in the car crash involving a woman who had accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape in 2017, PTI reported. On July 28, a truck collided with the car the 19-year-old was travelling in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. The teenager’s two aunts, one of whom was a key witness in the case, were killed.
CJI sexual harassment case: Gold medalist skips ceremony to protest against inquiry process
A topper at the National Law University in Delhi on Saturday skipped an event where she was to be awarded a gold medal in protest against the handling of sexual harassment charges against Chief Justice of IndiaRanjan Gogoi, The Indian Express reported on Monday.
Journalist Tarun Tejpal’s plea to quash rape charges dismissed by Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal seeking to quash rape charges against him. The trial court in Goa was ordered to finish proceedings within six months. Tejpal is accused of raping a junior colleague in 2013 in a hotel elevator at an annual event organised by the magazine in Goa.
At least 28 people killed after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab
At least 28 people were killed and dozens were reported missing as heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on Sunday, NDTV reported. A flood alert was issued in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers flowed close to the danger mark.
Kashmir: Primary schools set to reopen today amid restrictions in some parts of Valley
At least 190 of almost 900 primary schools in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir were set to open on Monday amid apprehension and worry as restrictions continued to remain in place in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Hindustan Times reported.
Bihar MLA, booked under Arms Act and UAPA, says he will surrender in a few days
Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who was booked under the Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act on Friday, has claimed he will surrender in the next three to four days, ANI reported on Sunday.
CBI books Ratul Puri and four former Moser Baer executives in bank fraud case
The Central Bureau of Investigation booked businessman Ratul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and four top officials of Moser Baer in connection with an alleged case of bank fraud of Rs 354 crore, PTI reported on Sunday.
Karnataka: CBI will investigate allegations of phone tapping during Congress-JD(S) rule, says CM
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he would order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into alleged phone surveillance during the tenure of the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government , PTI reported. Last week, the chief minister had ordered a police investigation into the alleged tapping of phones of politicians, police officials and journalists.
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda backs removal of J&K’s special status
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday supported the Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir decisions, going against the party’s stand on the matter. He said the party had “lost its way a bit” and was not the “old Congress” anymore, NDTV reported.