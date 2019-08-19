The big news: Modi speaks to Donald Trump amid tension with Pakistan, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab killed 28, and SC granted CBI two weeks to look into Unnao rape complainant’s car crash.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi tells Donald Trump ‘incitement to anti-India violence’ not conducive to peace: The prime minister highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.
- At least 28 people killed after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab: More than 500 people were stranded in several parts of Himachal Pradesh cut off by landslides, said a report.
- Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to investigate Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: The investigating agency moved an application and sought four more weeks as the statements of the complainant and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.
- National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah about Jammu and Kashmir situation, say reports: The national security advisor had spent about 10 days in Kashmir after the Centre revoked the state’s special status and split it into two Union Territories.
- Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC against his detention, says he was going to Harvard: Faesal also claimed that officials did not get a transit remand before illegally taking him back to Srinagar.
- At least 66 injured in several explosions in Afghanistan during Independence Day celebrations: The blasts took place in restaurants and public squares.
- Pakistan foreign minister criticises Rajnath Singh’s comments on PoK talks: Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it reflected India’s ‘predicament’ after its actions in Jammu and Kashmir put peace and security in the region in danger.
- Indian Medical Association condemns The Lancet for editorial on J&K, calls it ‘breach of propriety’: The association claimed that the journal had reacted to an internal administrative decision of India under the ‘garb of concern’ for the health of Kashmiris.
- ISRO to put Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit on Tuesday: The space agency said two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before it lands on the moon’s south polar region on September 7.
- UN experts call for ban on forced evictions, raise concerns over enactment of law: The SC in February ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers across 16 states but later stayed its order.