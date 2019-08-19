A look at the headlines right now:

Modi tells Donald Trump ‘incitement to anti-India violence’ not conducive to peace: The prime minister highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception. At least 28 people killed after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab: More than 500 people were stranded in several parts of Himachal Pradesh cut off by landslides, said a report. Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to investigate Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: The investigating agency moved an application and sought four more weeks as the statements of the complainant and her lawyer have not been recorded so far. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefs Amit Shah about Jammu and Kashmir situation, say reports: The national security advisor had spent about 10 days in Kashmir after the Centre revoked the state’s special status and split it into two Union Territories. Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC against his detention, says he was going to Harvard: Faesal also claimed that officials did not get a transit remand before illegally taking him back to Srinagar. At least 66 injured in several explosions in Afghanistan during Independence Day celebrations: The blasts took place in restaurants and public squares. Pakistan foreign minister criticises Rajnath Singh’s comments on PoK talks: Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it reflected India’s ‘predicament’ after its actions in Jammu and Kashmir put peace and security in the region in danger. Indian Medical Association condemns The Lancet for editorial on J&K, calls it ‘breach of propriety’: The association claimed that the journal had reacted to an internal administrative decision of India under the ‘garb of concern’ for the health of Kashmiris. ISRO to put Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit on Tuesday: The space agency said two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before it lands on the moon’s south polar region on September 7. UN experts call for ban on forced evictions, raise concerns over enactment of law: The SC in February ordered the eviction of more than 10 lakh families of Adivasis and other forest-dwellers across 16 states but later stayed its order.