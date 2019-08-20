A look at the headlines right now:

Trump dials Imran Khan after talking to Modi, urges them to reduce tensions over Kashmir dispute: Modi told Donald Trump that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace”. Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed Amit Shah about the Jammu and Kashmir situation. Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri arrested by Enforcement Directorate in bank fraud case, say reports: The businessman and four executives of the now-defunct electronics firm Moser Baer are accused of defrauding Central Bank of India of Rs 354 crore. Supreme Court grants CBI two more weeks to investigate Unnao rape complainant’s car crash: The investigating agency moved an application and sought four more weeks as the statements of the complainant and her lawyer have not been recorded so far.

At least 28 people killed after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab: More than 500 people were stranded in several parts of Himachal Pradesh cut off by landslides, said a report. Shah Faesal moves Delhi HC against his detention, says he was going to Harvard: Faesal also claimed that officials did not get a transit remand before illegally taking him back to Srinagar. Meanwhile, Opposition parties are expected to protest in Delhi on Thursday against the detention of political leaders. Anyone dividing country is a criminal, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Jawaharlal Nehru: She said those opposing the Centre’s decisions on Jammu and Kashmir were not patriotic. Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea for same legal marriage age for men, women: Petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said the difference in minimum age of marriage was based on patriarchal stereotypes and had no scientific basis.

Indian Medical Association condemns The Lancet for editorial on J&K, calls it ‘breach of propriety’: The association claimed that the journal had reacted to an internal administrative decision of India under the ‘garb of concern’ for the health of Kashmiris. Music composer Khayyam dies at 92: The composer had been receiving treatment for a lung infection at a Mumbai hospital since July 28.

RSS clarifies Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on reservation, calls controversy around it needless: The group said that its chief had only stressed on mutual discussions in harmony within the society to address a problem.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.