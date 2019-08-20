The big news: Pakistan to approach world court against India’s Kashmir move, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: P Chidambaram moved the SC after Delhi HC rejected his bail plea in INX media case, and a jawan was killed in cross-border firing in Poonch.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistan to approach International Court of Justice over Kashmir dispute with India: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision was taken after considering all legal aspects.
- P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court after Delhi HC rejects plea for anticipatory bail in INX Media case: The High Court judge said it was a ‘classic case of money laundering’ while rejecting the Congress leader’s plea.
- Soldier killed, four others injured in alleged ceasefire violation in Poonch district of J&K: The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector reportedly started around 11 am
- Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Jammu airport, sent back to New Delhi again: An aide of the leader said Azad was not allowed to go home or attend the meeting at Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters.
- Sixteen hostages free after police shoot dead suspect who hijacked bus in Rio de Janeiro: Security forces surrounded the vehicle, which was stationary on a bridge connecting Rio with Niterói.
- Chhattisgarh CM says BJP kept people in the dark while abrogating special status of J&K: Bhupesh Baghel added that states like Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had also been divided, but after taking the approval of the state Assembly.
- HC asks state to file response to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan’s plea for extended parole: Sriharan submitted that she approached the court as the deputy inspector general of prisons had rejected her representation for extension.
- El Salvador court acquits woman who faced murder charge after having stillborn child: The country has very strict laws against abortion, and the 21-year-old’s case had garnered international attention.
- Assam government will give legal help to those excluded from final list, says home ministry: The ministry also increase the time limit of filing of appeals in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days.
- Air force chief says IAF is ‘cautious and alert’ to face any situation on India-Pakistan border: However, BS Dhanoa lamented that the IAF was still using the MiG-21 fighter jets, which are 44 years old.