The big news: Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram arrested in corruption case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Bhim Army chief and 50 others were detained in Delhi, and the CBI booked NDTV’s Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy in an alleged corruption case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- P Chidambaram arrested amid high drama shortly after he shows up in public to deny he is in hiding: At his press conference, the Congress leader had expressed hope that the investigating agencies would not arrest him until the Supreme Court hears his plea on Friday. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed the Centre was misusing agencies after the ED issued a lookout notice for the leader.
- Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar Azad detained after protests against Ravidas temple demolition turn violent: The Delhi Police resorted to baton-charge and tear gas to disperse the protestors.
- CBI books NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy and others for alleged violation of FDI norms: Former Chief Executive Officer of NDTV Vikram Chandra was also booked along with the Roys under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.
- Pakistan urges UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador for peace: Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari claimed Chopra had supported India’s positions on several matters, including its alleged threat of nuclear war.
- Policeman challenges framing of murder, conspiracy charges against him in Delhi HC in Unnao rape case: Meanwhile, a Delhi court said that a strict view will be taken if concerned officials fail to submit the complainant’s medical report.
- Centre appoints Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to Cabinet secretary’s post: Gauba will take over on August 30, and will serve for a period of two years.
- France asks India, Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute through political dialogue: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre imposed certain restrictions in J&K to foil Pakistan’s conspiracies.
- Biscuit-maker Parle says it may have to sack 8,000 to 10,000 workersamid slowdown in sales: The company said higher taxes in the GST system had forced it to increase prices. It caused consumer demand to fall.
- Medical college students in Etawah forced to walk around campus with heads tonsured: In a video on social media, the students can be seen walking in a single file with their heads bowed and their arms behind their backs.
- Spider-Man’s stint in Marvel Cinematic Universe ends as Sony announces split with Disney: The company said that it was disappointed with Disney’s demand for a higher stake in the superhero’s films.
