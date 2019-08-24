The big news: Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders to visit Srinagar today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The finance minister announced a slew of measures for the economy, and the US-China trade war escalated as China levied more tariffs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to visit Srinagar on Saturday: On Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir asked politicians not to visit Srinagar.
- Nirmala Sitharaman announces major Budget rollbacks, withdraws enhanced surcharge on capital gains: She said that India’s GDP was growing at a faster rate than advanced economies.
- China announces tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods, reinstates auto levies: The retaliatory tariffs came after US President Donald Trump pledged to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports from September.
- Biscuit-maker Parle says job losses are an eventuality, matter was ‘blown out of proportion’: A senior official said the demand for Parle biscuits had become worse since GST was rolled out in 2017, but claimed this would have no impact on employment.
- France, Ireland threaten to block trade deal to increase pressure on Brazil as the Amazon burns: Leaders of the most advanced world economies are also expected to take up matter when they meet for the G7 summit in France this weekend.
- At least 152 people wounded by tear gas, pump action guns in Kashmir since August 5, says report: However, a local government official said that the number of injuries might be higher than those admitted to two major hospitals.
- ED searches Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s properties in Delhi and Mumbai: The businessman is being investigated for alleged contravention of foreign exchange law.
- ‘I spoke the truth,’ Priya Ramani tells court on sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar: The journalist said the former minister of state does not have an impeccable reputation and called the case filed against her ‘false and malicious’.
- Sri Lanka lifts emergency four months after Easter suicide bombings: The emergency gave sweeping powers to the police and security forces to arrest and detain suspects for long periods.
- P Chidambaram granted anticipatory bail in ED case, SC defers CBI case to Monday: The Congress leader was arrested late on Wednesday, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application.