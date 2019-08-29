Top news: How can talks be held if Pakistan keeps trying to destabilise India, asks defence minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday criticised Pakistan and asked whether Kashmir was ever Islamabad’s territory. At an event in Leh, he asked how India could hold talks with Pakistan if the neighbouring country kept trying to destabilise India using terrorism.
Authorities on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five districts under the Jammu division. Communication networks were cut off after the central government decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in an August 5 order. This came even as Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar unrelatedly said that not being able to communicate with people was the worst kind of punishment.
A minister in Pakistan claimed that Islamabad and New Delhi will go to war in October or November over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that it was time for the “last battle for the liberation of Kashmir” and the war with India would be “full and final”.
UP: Ten injured in mob attack on police, healthcare team after child abduction rumours in Fatehpur
Ten people, including two police personnel, were injured after a group of local residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district pelted stones at them following child-lifting rumours on Wednesday, PTI reported, quoting police. The mob, which had around 150 locals, also attacked health department officials who had visited Khesan village.
‘Mayawati a naked live wire, anyone who touches her will die,’ says Uttar Pradesh minister
Uttar Pradesh minister Giriraj Singh Dharmesh on Thursday likened Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati to a “naked electric wire”. Dharmesh, who was recently inducted into the state government, made the comments while speaking to the media in Agra, IANS reported.
‘When was Kashmir yours?’ Rajnath Singh asks Pakistan
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan has no locus standi on the Kashmir matter since it has occupied part of it illegally. Addressing an event in Leh, Singh asked how India could have talks with Pakistan if it kept trying to destabilise India using terrorism, PTI reported. India wants to have a good neighbourly relationship, but Pakistan should first stop exporting terror to India, Singh said.
Jammu and Kashmir: Five men from Rajouri, Poonch booked for sensitive Facebook posts
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday booked five people belonging to Rajouri and Poonch districts for allegedly writing sensitive posts on Facebook, The Indian Express reported. The accused reportedly work abroad.
Madhya Pradesh: Video of students cleaning toilet goes viral, collector says ‘nothing wrong’ in it
The Khandwa district administration in Madhya Pradesh initiated an inquiry after a video showing two students cleaning a government school toilet went viral on social media, PTI reported on Wednesday. The students were reportedly promised extra marks for doing the job. However, it is unclear who asked them to do it.
No decision yet on closing airspace to India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that his country has not taken any decision on closing its airspace to India, PTI reported. He added that any such measure would be taken only after “due consideration and looking into each and every aspect through consultation”.
Tamil Nadu: NIA raids five locations in Coimbatore in connection with alleged Islamic State module
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted raids at five locations in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district in connection with its inquiry into an alleged Islamic State module, IANS reported. The state was put on high alert last week following an intelligence input that six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had settled in Coimbatore.
IAS officer who resigned from service citing J&K restrictions asked to resume duty immediately
Indian Administrative Service officer Kannan Gopinathan, who resigned from service last week because of the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, has been asked to resume duty till his resignation is accepted. Gopinathan held the post of secretary of power, urban development and agriculture departments in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration. He sent his resignation to the Union Home Secretary on August 21.
Kashmir dispute: BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar and Vikram Saini also feature in Pakistan’s letter to UN
A letter written by Pakistan to several United Nations officials about the Kashmir matter criticised India and used statements not only by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but also by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Missing law student case: ‘Nobody knows what is happening with her,’ says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government after police charged Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chinmayanand for allegedly kidnapping a law student. A case was registered on Tuesday after a law student went missing soon after posting a video on social media, alleging harassment by influential people.
Mobile phone services restored in five districts of Jammu
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday restored mobile phone services in five districts of Jammu after over three weeks of suspension. The services were resumed in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
UP: Mob kills man taking nephew to doctor on kidnapping rumours
A 40-year-old man, who was taking his nephew to a doctor, was lynched after residents mistook him for a kidnapper in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. The deceased’s brother, who was accompanying the two, was also grievously injured in the attack, which occurred on Tuesday at Asalatpur Jarai village.
Biggest punishment is not being able to contact anyone, says Union minister Prakash Javadekar
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that being unable to talk to anyone or not having any modes of communication were the worst kinds of punishment for people. “This is the power and need of communication...when people store everything in their hearts and are unable to tell anyone about it, is the biggest punishment,” Javadekar said.
J&K: Pakistan minister says there will be a ‘full and final’ war with India in a few months
Pakistan’s Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday predicted that a full-fledged war would be fought between India and Pakistan in October or November. Ahmed claimed that it was time for the “last battle for the liberation of Kashmir” and the war with India would be “full and final”. Ahmed also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing trouble in Kashmir and said that it was because of “Hitler Modi that we smell war over Kashmir”.
Arundhati Roy apologises after 2011 video of her comparing Pakistan and Indian Army surfaces
Author Arundhati Roy apologised on Wednesday after a video of her from 2011, drawing parallels between the Pakistan and Indian armies, resurfaced on social media. Roy, in a statement, explained that what she had said back then did not represent her current opinions. In the video, the writer was speaking at a panel discussion about India deploying personnel in states like Kashmir, Telangana and the North East. She said that Pakistan had not stationed troops “against its own people the way India has”.
Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi’s mothers petition SC to end caste discrimination at universities
The mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi have moved the Supreme Court seeking to end caste discrimination in universities and other higher education institutions. Vemula, a PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University, had committed suicide on January 17, 2016, after allegedly being discriminated against because of his caste. Tadvi, an Adivasi student at TN Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, committed suicide on May 22 after allegedly being at the receiving end of casteist abuse by three doctors. The three are out on bail at present.
‘I have never justified Modi, been a strong critic of government,’ Shashi Tharoor tells Congress
Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he had never justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions and had been a strong critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. This came a day after the party’s Kerala unit asked Tharoor to clarify his remarks in support of party colleague Jairam Ramesh, who asked the Congress to stop demonising Modi.
J&K: Russia says it has same view as India, decisions were in accordance with Constitution
The Russian ambassador in India on Wednesday said that Moscow’s position on the Kashmir matter was identical to New Delhi’s view, PTI reported. The recent decisions on the state of Jammu and Kashmir are in accordance with the Indian Constitution, Nikolay Kudashev said.
Centre allows 100% FDI in coal mining and contract manufacturing, spells out norms for digital media
The Centre on Wednesday announced a big foreign direct investment push in single-brand retail, coal mining and manufacturing to boost the economy. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100% foreign direct investment under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure, and contract manufacturing were approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
