The big news: Pakistan sets conditions for dialogue with India on Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Final NRC list in Assam excluded more than 19 lakh people, and a Kashmiri journalist said he was stopped from travelling abroad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pakistani foreign minister sets conditions for dialogue with India, wants Kashmiri leaders released: In an interview with BBC Urdu, Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked India to allow him to meet Kashmiri leaders to understand their emotions.
- More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam.
- Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, says report: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau.
- Shashi Tharoor fought with his wife in Dubai, Delhi Police tells court: The police asked the court to frame murder charges, or abetment to suicide charges against Tharoor.
- Current MLA, former Army officer among those whose names are excluded from final NRC: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list.
- Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action.
- Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.
- BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands NRC in Delhi, says situation dangerous:In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in the Capital if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants.
- Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain, NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar get jail terms in Gharkul housing scam: Special Judge Srushti Neelkanth sentenced Jain to seven years in prison and fined him Rs 100 crore, while Deokar got five years.
- Imran Khan claims NRC final list is part of Centre’s policy to target Muslims: The list, published on Saturday morning, included 3.11 crore people but left out over 19 lakh.