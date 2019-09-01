A look at the headlines right now:

Pakistani foreign minister sets conditions for dialogue with India, wants Kashmiri leaders released: In an interview with BBC Urdu, Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked India to allow him to meet Kashmiri leaders to understand their emotions. More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam. Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, says report: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau.

Shashi Tharoor fought with his wife in Dubai, Delhi Police tells court: The police asked the court to frame murder charges, or abetment to suicide charges against Tharoor. Current MLA, former Army officer among those whose names are excluded from final NRC: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list. Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action. Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari demands NRC in Delhi, says situation dangerous:In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in the Capital if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants. Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain, NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar get jail terms in Gharkul housing scam: Special Judge Srushti Neelkanth sentenced Jain to seven years in prison and fined him Rs 100 crore, while Deokar got five years. Imran Khan claims NRC final list is part of Centre’s policy to target Muslims: The list, published on Saturday morning, included 3.11 crore people but left out over 19 lakh.

