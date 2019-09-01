A look at the headlines right now:

Manmohan Singh blames ‘all-round mismanagement’ by Modi government for economic slowdown: The former prime minister said the economy had not yet recovered from ‘man-made blunders’ such as demonetisation. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan named governors: Arif Mohammad Khan famously quit from the Congress in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi government set aside the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case. Pakistani foreign minister sets conditions for dialogue with India, wants Kashmiri leaders released: In an interview with BBC Urdu, Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked India to allow him to meet Kashmiri leaders to understand their emotions.

Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, reports Indian Express: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau. More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final NRC; BJP, Congress disappointed: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC’; former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi blamed the BJP while the Trinamool Congress claimed Centre was trying to drive Bengalis out of Assam. Bernie Sanders expresses concern about Kashmir, says India’s actions ‘unacceptable’: The presidential contender said the United States must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law.

JNU asks historian Romila Thapar for her CV to evaluate if she can continue as professor emerita: The university’s website already has Thapar’s CV, though seemingly an earlier version. Hong Kong witnesses worst clashes in months as protestors, police use petrol bombs, tear gas: The demonstrators have planned to block travel routes to Hong Kong’s international airport on Sunday. Former TMC leader Sovan Chatterjee wants to quit BJP after being ‘humiliated’, claims his associate: Sovan Chatterjee and his associate Baishakhi Banerjee were reported to be unhappy about the induction of Trinamool Congress MLA Debashree Roy into BJP. Shiv Sena leader Suresh Jain, NCP’s Gulabrao Deokar get jail terms in Gharkul housing scam: Special Judge Srushti Neelkanth sentenced Jain to seven years in prison and fined him Rs 100 crore, while Deokar got five years.