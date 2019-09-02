A look at the headlines right now:

Kulbhushan Jadhav to receive consular access on Monday, says Pakistan foreign ministry: This is ‘in line with Vienna Convention on consular relations, International Court of Justice judgement and the laws of Pakistan’, said the foreign ministry. People excluded from Assam NRC are not stateless, clarifies Ministry of External Affairs: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the NRC a fiasco and said she was shocked that 1 lakh Gorkhas were left out of the database. India and Pakistan in war of words on Kashmir dispute in Maldives Parliament: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh objected to the Pakistani delegation bringing up the dispute, and said Kashmir is an internal matter for India.

India expresses strong concern about alleged forced conversions in Pakistan, demands action: The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian civil society had strongly condemned the incidents.

Congress should be ashamed of Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Kashmir, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister accused the Congress of doing away the tradition of the Opposition supporting the government on matters of national interest.

No jobs will be lost because of bank mergers, says Nirmala Sitharaman: She also refused to react to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement blaming “all-round mismanagement” by the Narendra Modi government for the economic slowdown. West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during protest, blames police: He accused Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma of hitting him on the head while attempting to disperse protestors from the saffron party in Kankinara. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan named governors: Arif Mohammad Khan famously quit from the Congress in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi government set aside the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case. BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan’s ISI, alleges Digvijaya Singh; later backtracks: The Bajrang Dal said it would file an FIR against the Congress leader, while BJP members claimed he was speaking Islamabad’s language. Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, reports Indian Express: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.