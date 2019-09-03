Top news: Landline services back in 76 of 95 phone exchanges in Kashmir, says government
Prohibitory orders are no more in place during the day in 93% of Jammu and Kashmir, the state administration claimed on Monday. Daytime restrictions have also been removed from 92 out of 111 police station areas in the Kashmir Valley, the government said.
Two people were killed in a fire at a plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said. The fire has been doused, the company said.
Two killed in fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai
J&K: Restrictions eased in over 90% areas, services restored in 76 phone exchanges, says Centre
Germany: Beef curry dropped from Kerala food menu at Indian fest after some raise objections
A Germany-based Malayali cultural group has claimed that it was asked by the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt to remove beef curry from its menu at a food festival after objections were raised by some.
Patna High Court quashes order in which its judge made claims about corruption in judiciary
The Patna High Court on Monday quashed one of its orders that had made observations on alleged corruption in the judiciary last week. However, Justice Rakesh Kumar, who was taken off all cases a day after he passed the order, was reassigned cases from Monday.
Unnao rape case: Delhi court suggests part of hearings to be conducted in camera at AIIMS
A Delhi court on Monday suggested conducting part of the hearing in the 2017 Unnao rape case in camera at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national Capital. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma asked the counsel of the accused if the statement of the rape complainant, admitted to the hospital, could be recorded. The court will pass an order in the matter on Tuesday.
‘We will never ever start a war,’ says Pakistan PM Imran Khan amid tension over Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Islamabad would never begin a war with India amid heightened tensions between the two countries ever since New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The prime minister reiterated his stand that a war between the two nuclear-armed countries would have no winners.