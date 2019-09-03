A look at the headlines right now:

Sensex closes nearly 800 points lower, Nifty suffers setback over fears of economic crisis: Meanwhile, the Centre said IDBI Bank will be infused with more than Rs 9,000 crore. SC allows P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody, hearings to resume on September 5: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the investigating agency did not want the former Union minister’s custody anymore. Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi’s son arrested for allegedly lying in election affidavit: The BJP candidate who lost to Amit Jogi in the Assembly elections in 2013 had filed a case against him. Mobile phone services in J&K to be restored in 15-20 days, Amit Shah tells delegation of village heads: Meanwhile, the Kashmir Press Club accused the authorities of using ‘pressure tactics’ on journalists. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro to skip summit on crisis: Brazilian government spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said that Bolsonaro could not go because of a scheduled surgery. Assam’s neighbouring states on the lookout for people excluded from NRC entering their areas: Political outfits in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram have stepped up their vigils. Assam doctors on 24-hour strike to protest against death of colleague at tea estate: The Assam Police detained 26 people in connection with 73-year-old Deben Dutta’s death. ‘Take photos, why shoot a video?’ asks Mirzapur DM after journalist booked for story on mid-day meals: The district magistrate’s comments came three days after a local journalist was charged with criminal conspiracy for shooting the video.. Indian Air Force inducts eight US-made Apache attack helicopters at Pathankot airbase: The Air Force had signed a contract for 22 Apache helicopters from the United States government and Boeing in September 2015. Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood among six writers shortlisted for Booker Prize 2019: The shortlist consists of four women and two men.