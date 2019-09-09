Top news: Most who are detained in Jammu and Kashmir are being released, says state police chief
Jammu and Kashmir police chief has said that most people who are being detained in the state are being released under community bonds, and the number of people who have stayed in detention is not too high.
Pakistan and China on Sunday said the Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved through talks. Beijing reiterated its support to safeguarding Islamabad’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity.
Chandrayaan-2: After Pakistan’s jibe, DRDO chief says those who haven’t done it can’t understand it
Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Sunday criticised Pakistani politicians for ridiculing India’s moon mission, and said they probably cannot understand the complexity of the effort. “Chandrayaan is a very complex mission,” Reddy said. “This type of complex mission can be appreciated by those people who have also taken up such missions. The people who haven’t done anything of this class, I don’t think they can appreciate and probably they cannot understand the complexity of this mission.”
Economic slowdown is cyclical, fundamentals remain strong, says Prakash Javadekar
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday claimed that the economic slowdown is cyclical. He was addressing the media on the completion of 100 days of the Narendra Modi-led central government’s second term. “Indian economy is on a strong footing as the fundamentals are strong,” Javadekar said. “Slowdown is a cyclical process. There are always some patches. Globally also there is a slowdown, which has an impact on sentiments in the domestic market.”
J&K: Most who are detained are being released, just a few hundred are with police, says DGP
Most people who are being detained in Jammu and Kashmir are being released under community bonds, and the number of people who have stayed in detention is not too high, the state police chief has said. In an interview to The Indian Express, Dilbagh Singh said the police has “just a few hundred” persons detained with them five weeks after the state lost its constitutional autonomy.
Telangana: K Chandrashekar Rao expands Cabinet, his son and nephew are back as ministers
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday inducted six members into his Cabinet, taking the number of ministers to 18. The expanded Cabinet has two women members. The chief minister’s son KT Rama Rao was given the Information Technology, Industries and Municipal Administration departments, while nephew T Harish Rao got the Finance portfolio.
Pakistan and China call for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute
Pakistan and China on Sunday said the Kashmir dispute needed to be resolved through talks even as Beijing reiterated its support to safeguarding Islamabad’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national dignity. The statement came two days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Indian government’s decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status had challenged Islamabad’s “security and integrity”.
Chandrayaan-2: PM’s speech and nation’s support have boosted our morale, says ISRO chief K Sivan
Indian Space Research Organisation Director K Sivan on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation and the positive response from across the country had boosted the morale of scientists who were upset after the lander of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second mission to moon, failed to touch down on the lunar surface.
‘Cow is a symbol of faith, can’t see it suffering on the streets,’ says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday said the cow was a symbol of faith and not politics, and its protection and conservation were top priorities for his government. “Gaumata [cow] is a symbol of faith and pride for us,” the Congress leader tweeted. The chief minister announced that his government had decided to open 1,000 cow shelters in the state. “We can’t see it suffering on the streets,” he added.
