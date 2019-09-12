Top news: After Gujarat, Uttarakhand government slashes traffic violation fines
Uttarakhand on Wednesday became the second state after Gujarat to announce a reduction in the hefty penalty amounts for traffic violations. The fines for violations were increased under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said landline phone connections had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir while mobile postpaid connections were functioning in Kupwara district.
Kashmir: Two US lawmakers urge India to end communication blockade, release detained individuals
Two United States lawmakers have expressed their continuing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, following India’s decision to repeal Article 370 on August 5, a move which took away the state’s special status, and the ensuing restrictions in place in the region. Indian-American Congresswoman in the House of Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Congressman James P McGovern urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to press India to immediately end the communication blockade and release those who have been detained.
Rajasthan: 15-year-old girl thrashed, raped by three men in Bhilwara district
The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl, who was on her way to a temple with two friends, was abducted, thrashed and raped by three men in Bhilwara district. Three people – Raju Kahar, Kailash Kahar and Narayan Gurjar – have been arrested.
Motor Vehicles Act: Uttarakhand reduces traffic violation fines, more states likely to follow
Nirmala Sitharaman’s millennial mindset comment is a ‘grave joke’ on the economic slowdown: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for blaming millennials, who preferred ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola instead of buying cars, for the economic slowdown. The Congress said the statement reflected the “inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience” of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s governance.
US: Salmonella bacteria found in MDH sambar masala by food regulator, three lots of product recalled
Three lots of condiment brand MDH’s Sambhar masala were withdrawn in the United States earlier this week after it was revealed that they contained the Salmonella bacteria, the US Food and Drug Authority said in an announcement.
Hefty traffic fines: After Gujarat and West Bengal, Karnataka CM opposes amended law’s provisions
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday instructed transport authorities in the state to reduce fines for traffic violations. “Regarding the cut in the penalties for violation of traffic rules under Motor Vehicle Act, we will get the orders of the Gujarat government,” Yediyurappa said.
J&K: Landline connectivity restored, says Union home ministry; schools and banks functioning
