A look at the headlines right now:

Twelve killed as boat capsizes in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh: At least 24 people have been rescued so far. Haryana will implement National Register of Citizens, says Chief Minister ML Khattar: Khattar said the state government was already in the process of issuing family identity cards, the database of which will be used for the NRC. Pakistan violated ceasefire over 2,050 times this year, killed 21 civilians, says MEA: India said it has repeatedly asked Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and ‘maintain peace and tranquility’ on the border. BJP minister says there are enough jobs available, but lack of qualified candidates in North India: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at Santosh Gangwar, claiming jobs were lost because of the government’s policies. Malala Yousafzai asks UN to help Kashmiri students go back to school: The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s comments did not go down well with BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who asked her to talk about ‘forceful conversions’ in Pakistan. Punjab government sacks three policemen, one home guard jawan for inaction during assault on colleague: Sub Inspector Baldev Singh’s team had gone to raid the house of suspected drug peddler Amandeep Singh in Amritsar’s Chogawan village. BHU students protest after professor accused of sexual harassment returns to taking classes: SK Chaubey was accused of making vulgar comments and obscene gestures at women while accompanying them to a study tour to Odisha last year. Houthi attack on Saudi oil facilities cripples almost half of country’s supplies, US blames Iran: Production of around 5.7 million barrels of crude supplies, part of which was offset with stockpiles, was interrupted by fires caused by drone attacks. Mamata Banerjee should be Bangladesh PM if she protects infiltrators, says BJP MLA: Surendra Singh said if Banerjee took inspiration from ‘anti-nationalistic feelings’ then she will be taught a lesson like Congress leader P Chidambaram. Imran Khan says there is a possibility of a nuclear war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir: The Pakistan prime minister told Al Jazeera that his countrymen would fight to the death if they found themselves losing a conventional war with India.