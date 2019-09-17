Top news: Trump says India-Pakistan have made ‘lot of progress’, he’ll meet Modi, Imran Khan soon
United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan soon, and maintained that tensions between the countries over the Kashmir dispute has reduced.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear on Tuesday a batch of petitions filed by 17 MLAs from Karnataka challenging their disqualification from the Assembly. The resignations of these 17 leaders led to the collapse of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress government in July and the subsequent formation of the BJP government.
Gates Foundation stands by award to Narendra Modi even as two participants pull out of ceremony
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has said it will go ahead with its Goalkeepers Global Goals Award for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month despite protests. The foundation also confirmed that two participants had pulled out of the award ceremony, though the reason is not clear. One participant who withdrew, actor Jameela Jamil, refused to specify a reason, but hinted that it was related to politics.
Those who oppose Hindi as common language do not love India, claims Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday claimed that people who were opposed to making Hindi India’s national language did not love their country. He was speaking in support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had last week alleged that Hindi was the only language that could unite the country.
Mamata Banerjee is an ‘opportunistic politician’, says BJP after she seeks to meet Narendra Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday mocked Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after reports claimed that she had sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is expected to meet him either on Tuesday evening or Wednesday. While the TMC said she wanted to discuss administrative matters, the BJP claimed she was trying to save herself from being investigated in the Saradha scam.
Ayodhya case: Mediators receive demands to resume talks, inform Supreme Court
A panel of mediators that failed to resolve the Ayodhya dispute earlier this year has apprised the Supreme Court of demands to resume the mediation process. The panel submitted a memorandum to a Constitution bench on Monday to seek directions on two such letters it has received. The Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, has been hearing the case on a daily basis since August 6 after the mediation panel said that it had failed in its effort.
Rajasthan: All six MLAs of Mayawati’s BSP join Congress, claim they want to fight communal forces
All the six MLAs of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party in Rajasthan on Monday night wrote to state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi asking to merge the legislative party with Congress. The MLAs then joined the Congress. “The BSP MLAs met me and handed their letter about this,” Joshi said. The MLAs were identified as Rajendra Singh Gudha, Jogendra Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheria.
Uttarakhand will implement NRC if the need arises, says CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said his administration will implement the National Register of Citizens if the need arises. Rawat is the fourth Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister – after Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar, Uttar Pradesh’s Adityanath and Manipur’s Biren Singh – to express such sentiments since the final NRC list was published in Assam on August 31. It excluded around 19 lakh individuals.
‘People use caste card when they fail to get ticket based on their work,’ says Nitin Gadkari
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said reservation was necessary for the progress of socially and economically backward classes, but reservation alone cannot ensure their complete development.
Donald Trump says he will meet Modi, Imran Khan soon; claims the two countries have ‘made progress’
Supreme Court expected to hear petitions of disqualified Karnataka MLAs today
Motor Vehicles Act: Kerala asks Centre for clarification on new penalties, seeks reduction in fines
Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran on Monday wrote to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and urged him to give flexibility to states to fix the penalties for violations of traffic rules prescribed under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 that has come into effect from September 1.
Raghuram Rajan’s ‘The Third Pillar’ on FT and McKinsey & Company’s shortlist for business book award
The Financial Times and McKinsey & Company on Monday released a shortlist for the 2019 Business Book of the Year Award. Six most influential business books, including former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan’s The Third Pillar, were shortlisted by eight judges.
Carlsberg India bribed government officials for favours between 2015 and 2016: Berlingske
Top executives at Danish brewery Carlsberg’s Indian subsidiary allegedly made cash payments under the table to government officials over a period of 18 months. The company launched a thorough audit in India after the revelation.
High Court stays UP government’s move to include 17 OBC communities in Scheduled Castes list
The Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to include 17 Other Backward Classes in the Scheduled Caste list. The High Court said the administration had not followed due process before taking the decision, adding that it should have been first cleared in the Parliament.
