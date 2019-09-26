Top news: S Jaishankar says J&K’s special status revoked to deal with state’s problems
Union minister S Jaishankar said that Jammu and Kashmi was “a mess” before the central government revoked its special status. “Pre August 5 Kashmir was in a mess, difficulties in Kashmir did not start on August 5, it is supposed to be a way of dealing with those difficulties,” Jaishankar said at the Council on Foreign Relations meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne called fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi a crook and said he would “be extradited back to India” once he exhausts all his appeals. Choksi is an accused in the over Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank scam.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that before August 5, Jammu and Kashmir was “a mess”. He added that restrictions were imposed in the state to avoid a repeat of 2016, when the Valley erupted in protests following the killing of militant Burhan Wani.
National Commission for Minorities Vice Chairman George Kurian has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that Christian girls are “soft targets” for Islamic terror recruiters in Kerala. “Love jihad” is a term frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday said that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi “will be extradited back to India” once he exhausts all his appeals. Choksi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi. He had fled to Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018, a few weeks before the scam came to light.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday denied rumours of the closure of certain banks after the central bank had placed some curbs on the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank. “Reports appearing in some sections of social media about RBI closing down certain commercial banks are false,” the RBI said on Twitter.
India on Wednesday condemned the United Kingdom’s Opposition Labour Party for passing a resolution demanding international intervention in the Kashmir matter. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar described the Labour Party’s move as “pandering to vote-bank interests”.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reminded Islamabad of the 1971 war, when East Pakistan broke away from its western wing to form Bangladesh. Singh said something similar could happen to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir if Islamabad did not mend its ways.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday criticised United States President Donald Trump for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “father of India” on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session. Owaisi called Trump “jahil”, or illiterate, and said that he was ignorant of India’s history and about Mahatma Gandhi.
