Top News: Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in ‘Modi surname’ case, asks for permanent exemption
The biggest stories of the day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty before a court in Gujarat in connection with a defamation case against him. During Lok Sabha election campaigns in April, Gandhi had asked why all thieves shared the Modi surname. A BJP leader had filed a complaint, saying that Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community.
The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at the homes of former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, and a medical college owned by him in Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural district.
Karnataka: Tax department searches former deputy CM G Parameshwara’s homes and medical college
Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena corporators resign after NDA fields BJP leader from Kalyan
Around 28 corporators and nearly 200 workers of the Shiv Sena have resigned as they were unhappy that their party was unable to field a candidate for the upcoming Assembly election in Kalyan (East) constituency in Maharashtra. The seat went to coalition partner Bharatiya Janata Party in the sharing arrangement for the October 21 state elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case in Surat court
Jhansi encounter: UP Police file FIR into shootout as BJP government faces heat from Opposition
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a first information report in the alleged fake encounter of a 28-year-old man from Jhansi district’s Karguwan village earlier this week as the Samajwadi Party targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. However, details of the FIR have not been made public yet.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s security flimsy, anyone can walk up to him and take a selfie, say police
Government agencies recently discussed the security arrangements for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as they felt his security was very flimsy. The meeting involved the officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Intelligence Bureau.
Delhi records cleanest air since 2015 a day after Dussehra celebrations
Delhi recorded the cleanest air in five years a day after Dussehra celebrations concluded in the city, authorities said on Wednesday, according to the Hindustan Times. The celebrations include burning of firecrackers and effigies of Ravana, who is depicted as a 10-headed demon king in the Hindu epic Ramayana.
J&K: Public Safety Act charge dropped in three cases after family challenges detention, says report
The Jammu and Kashmir home department claimed to have revoked the Public Safety Act against three detenues after their detentions were challenged in the state High Court. The government made the claim on September 30 in its first three responses to more than 250 habeas corpus petitions filed against such detentions.
Jammu and Kashmir: Three detained leaders to be released after signing bond, says report
Authorities in the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said they will release three political leaders who were detained since the Centre revoked the state’s special status on August 5.
14 states, Union Territories penalised for faring badly on parameters under National Health Mission
Fourteen states and Union territories were penalised under the National Health Mission for not performing well enough on various health parameters, according to a government report released on Wednesday. These states include Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.
‘Congress needs introspection, some correctives,’ says party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his party needed to do a bit of introspection, PTI reported. The Congress leader was reacting to party colleague and senior leader Salman Khurshid’s remark that there was a “leadership vacuum” in the party.
Chennai techie’s death: Woman’s father demands ‘maximum punishment’ for illegal hoardings
A Chennai man moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday to seek a special law against illegal hoardings after his daughter died when one such object fell on her head last month. The father of 23-year-old techie Subhashree sought “maximum punishment” for those who put such banners.
Coal India fourth worst polluter among state-owned companies since 1965: Global study
Coal India has been the fourth most polluting government-owned company in the world in terms of carbon emissions since 1965, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. An analysis by the Climate Accountability Institute in the United States showed that just 20 fossil fuel companies have accounted for 35% of all carbon emissions in the world in this period.
Sedition case against 49 celebrities is ‘maliciously false’, will be closed: Bihar Police
The Bihar Police on Wednesday ordered closure of the sedition case filed against 49 celebrities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn mob lynchings in July. The case was found to “maliciously false”. The police also said that the complainant, Sudhir Ojha, will be charged with filing frivolous complaints.
J&K: China tells Pakistan it is observing situation, India reiterates that it is an internal matter
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and that other countries should not comment on its internal affairs. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made the remarks after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that Beijing was observing the situation in Kashmir.