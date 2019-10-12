A look at the headlines right now:

Postpaid mobile phone services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday noon: Mobile phone services had already been restored in Jammu and Ladakh regions, and in the Kupwara district of Kashmir. ‘Chennai connect’ marks new era in India-China cooperation, says PM Modi at summit with Xi Jinping: The prime minister said the summit in Wuhan last year had given a fresh momentum and stability to New Delhi-Beijing relations. CBI drops murder charge against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his aides in Unnao car crash case: The CBI also recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government departmental action against some officers, but did not reveal their identity.

Google doodle marks 155th birth anniversary of Bengali women’s rights activist Kamini Roy: At the age of 22, Kamini Roy became the first woman to graduate with honours in India.

Mukesh Ambani retains top spot in Forbes list of richest Indians, Gautam Adani jumps from 10th to 2nd place: Wipro founder Azim Premji lost his second spot and was ranked 17th after his decision to give away a huge chunk of his money to philanthropy.

Ram Mohan, known as the father of Indian animation, dies at 88: He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014. UN ‘left with no choice’ but to cut down on flights, meetings, water coolers to tackle funds crisis: The $1.4-billion shortfall in the UN’s operating budget this year has been blamed on seven countries, led by the United States. Turkish president says his country will not stop military offensive in Syria despite criticism: Turkish forces faced resistance from United States-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters on Friday, the third day of the fighting. Mary Kom clinches bronze at Women’s World Boxing Championships after losing semi-final against Cakiroglu: Her opponent Cakiroglu won the bout with a split 4:1 verdict. Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline.