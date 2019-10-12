The big news: Postpaid mobile services to be restored in Kashmir on Monday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi and Xi held delegation-level talks today in Tamil Nadu, and CBI dropped the murder charge against Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao accident case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Postpaid mobile phone services to be restored in Kashmir Valley from Monday noon: Mobile phone services had already been restored in Jammu and Ladakh regions, and in the Kupwara district of Kashmir.
- ‘Chennai connect’ marks new era in India-China cooperation, says PM Modi at summit with Xi Jinping: The prime minister said the summit in Wuhan last year had given a fresh momentum and stability to New Delhi-Beijing relations.
- CBI drops murder charge against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his aides in Unnao car crash case: The CBI also recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government departmental action against some officers, but did not reveal their identity.
- Google doodle marks 155th birth anniversary of Bengali women’s rights activist Kamini Roy: At the age of 22, Kamini Roy became the first woman to graduate with honours in India.
- Mukesh Ambani retains top spot in Forbes list of richest Indians, Gautam Adani jumps from 10th to 2nd place: Wipro founder Azim Premji lost his second spot and was ranked 17th after his decision to give away a huge chunk of his money to philanthropy.
- Ram Mohan, known as the father of Indian animation, dies at 88: He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2014.
- UN ‘left with no choice’ but to cut down on flights, meetings, water coolers to tackle funds crisis: The $1.4-billion shortfall in the UN’s operating budget this year has been blamed on seven countries, led by the United States.
- Turkish president says his country will not stop military offensive in Syria despite criticism: Turkish forces faced resistance from United States-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters on Friday, the third day of the fighting.
- Mary Kom clinches bronze at Women’s World Boxing Championships after losing semi-final against Cakiroglu: Her opponent Cakiroglu won the bout with a split 4:1 verdict.
- Industrial output contracted 1.1% in August – worst performance in over six years: Meanwhile, passenger vehicle sales fell for the 11th straight month in September, registering a 23.7% decline.