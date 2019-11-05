The big news: Delhi Police protest called off after Centre steps in, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena said the next Maharashtra CM would be from the party, and the Supreme Court asked for a new report on detention of children in J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi Police personnel end protest after senior officers promise to address their grievances: Earlier in the evening, the High Court issued a notice to the Bar Council of India after the Centre filed a petition.
- ‘Next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena,’ says Sanjay Raut even as deadlock continues: Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said ‘Nitin Gadkari can end the impasse in the state in two hours’.
- Report on detention of children in J&K does not indicate application of mind, says Supreme Court: Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin told the court that the ban on mobile, landline, internet services was illegal while Press Council of India members accused Chairperson CK Prasad of blocking efforts to send a fact-finding team to the region.
- RBI raises PMC Bank depositors’ withdrawal limit from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000: The central bank said the relaxation will allow more than 78% of the customers of PMC Bank to withdraw their entire account balance.
- Supreme Court agrees to consider Karnataka CM Yediyurappa’s audio clip in MLAs disqualification case: Yediyurappa purportedly said in the audio clip that Amit Shah had supervised the stay of the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs in July after they resigned.
- CBI searches 169 locations across 17 states in connection with 35 bank fraud cases, say reports: The cases involve funds over Rs 7,000 crore and pertain to at least 15 banks.
- Pakistan says US report accusing it of failing to limit terror groups ‘overlooks factual situation’: The Foreign Office also said that Pakistan has facilitated direct talks between the US and the Taliban in the context of the Afghan peace process.
- Former Uttar Pradesh power corporation official arrested in connection with EPF scam, current MD transferred: Aparna U was transferred to the irrigation department as secretary and M Devraj will be the new power secretary and UPPCL managing director.
- Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan elected president of Lok Janshakti Party: Ram Vilas Paswan said his son was unanimously elected by the party’s national executive.
- Two suspected Maoists gunned down in encounter in Dantewada, say Chhattisgarh Police: The encounter took place in a forest near Munga village. A search operation is still under way.
