Top news: Supreme Court refers Sabarimala review petitions to seven-judge bench
The Supreme Court on Thursday decided that a larger bench should again consider the matter of the entry of all women into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The court was giving its verdict on review petitions filed against the September 2018 verdict of a five-judge bench to allow women of all ages into the shrine.
The top court will on Thursday also deliver its verdict in the Rafale fighter jet deal.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations next year. Bolsonaro accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation on Wednesday when they met on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit in Brasilia.
Sabarimala case: In 3:2 verdict, Supreme Court decides to send review petitions to larger bench
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in 2020
Supreme Court verdicts on review pleas in Rafale, Sabarimala cases on Thursday
The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdicts on two review petitions – one challenging its December 2018 judgement rejecting the need for an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal, and another against the September 2018 verdict to allow women of all ages into Kerala’s Sabarimala temple.
Supreme Court doubts correctness of Aadhaar judgement, refers it to a larger bench
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday raised doubts over the correctness of the Aadhaar judgement delivered last year and has referred the validity of the law being passed as a money bill to a larger seven-judge bench, Bar and Bench reported. The top court held this while referring the passage of Finance Act 2017 as money bill to a larger bench earlier in the day.
Ayodhya verdict: Bangladesh media reports claiming Modi congratulated SC judges are fake, says India
India on Wednesday dismissed as fake news a letter being circulated in Bangladesh claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.
Schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed for next two days as air quality plummets
Schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed on Thursday and Friday as pollution levels touched hazardous levels. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday advised the Delhi government and other authorities in the National Capital Region to close schools in the city for the next two days. The panel, set up by the Supreme Court, has also asked industries using coal and other such fuels to remain closed till November 15.
Shiv Sena did not object before polls when BJP said Fadnavis will be CM if alliance wins: Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday pinned the blame on the Shiv Sena for the collapse of their alliance in Maharashtra. His comments came a day after President’s Rule was imposed in the state as none of the parties managed to fetch the support of the required number of legislators to form government.
‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remark: SC to deliver verdict on contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi tomorrow
The Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on a criminal contempt petition against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attributing his “chowkidar chor hai” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court.