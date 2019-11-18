A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, but no final outcome yet on Maharashtra crisis: Pawar said the two parties will meet again and discuss the political situation in the state.
  2. Modi hails Rajya Sabha’s role as 250th session begins in Parliament; uproar over J&K detentions in LS: The prime minister praised the NCP and BJD for never storming the Well of the House, yet putting across their opinions effectively.
  3. Students allege police baton-charged them during JNU fee hike protests, two Metro stations still closed: The protesting students broke barricades and marched towards Parliament.
  4. Congress links electoral bonds to money laundering after report claims Centre ignored RBI’s advice: According to HuffPost India, the Centre sought the RBI’s views just four days before announcing electoral bonds in 2017, and went ahead despite objections.
  5. SA Bobde takes charge as 47th chief justice of India: The 63-year-old succeeds Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on Sunday.
  6. Growth slowdown is a result of climate of fear and a loss of trust in institutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, in an article in ‘The Hindu’, blamed the Modi government’s suspicion of industrialists and bankers for the current signs of distress.
  7. Odd-even scheme not needed any more, ‘skies are clear’, claims Arvind Kejriwal: He also dismissed Centre’s report on Delhi water quality, and said it can’t judged with just 11 samples.
  8. SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case after Delhi HC rejected it: The Congress leader’s counsel informed the court that he had been lodged in prison for the last 90 days.
  9. At least 10 killed, many injured as bus, truck collide on national highway in Rajasthan: The head-on collision damaged the front of the bus due to which several passengers were reportedly stuck.
  10. Writer Shanta Gokhale receives lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live! festival: In the fiction category, the Tata Literature Live! first book award was given to ‘The Far Field’ by Madhuri Vijay.