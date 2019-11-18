The big news: NCP, Congress chiefs meet, fail to break Maharashtra impasse, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Winter Session of Parliament began today, and JNU student protestors alleged baton-charging by police as they marched towards Parliament.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi, but no final outcome yet on Maharashtra crisis: Pawar said the two parties will meet again and discuss the political situation in the state.
- Modi hails Rajya Sabha’s role as 250th session begins in Parliament; uproar over J&K detentions in LS: The prime minister praised the NCP and BJD for never storming the Well of the House, yet putting across their opinions effectively.
- Students allege police baton-charged them during JNU fee hike protests, two Metro stations still closed: The protesting students broke barricades and marched towards Parliament.
- Congress links electoral bonds to money laundering after report claims Centre ignored RBI’s advice: According to HuffPost India, the Centre sought the RBI’s views just four days before announcing electoral bonds in 2017, and went ahead despite objections.
- SA Bobde takes charge as 47th chief justice of India: The 63-year-old succeeds Ranjan Gogoi, who retired on Sunday.
- Growth slowdown is a result of climate of fear and a loss of trust in institutions, says Manmohan Singh: The former prime minister, in an article in ‘The Hindu’, blamed the Modi government’s suspicion of industrialists and bankers for the current signs of distress.
- Odd-even scheme not needed any more, ‘skies are clear’, claims Arvind Kejriwal: He also dismissed Centre’s report on Delhi water quality, and said it can’t judged with just 11 samples.
- SC agrees to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea in INX Media case after Delhi HC rejected it: The Congress leader’s counsel informed the court that he had been lodged in prison for the last 90 days.
- At least 10 killed, many injured as bus, truck collide on national highway in Rajasthan: The head-on collision damaged the front of the bus due to which several passengers were reportedly stuck.
- Writer Shanta Gokhale receives lifetime achievement award at Tata Literature Live! festival: In the fiction category, the Tata Literature Live! first book award was given to ‘The Far Field’ by Madhuri Vijay.