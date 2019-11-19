The big news: Lok Sabha discusses ways to curb Delhi air pollution, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Reliance Jio said it would increase mobile tariffs in the next few weeks, and the home ministry sidestepped a question about WhatsApp spyware.
A look at the headlines right now:
- On Delhi pollution, Lok Sabha MPs say farmers should not be vilified for burning stubble: Congress leader Manish Tewari said a committee, similar to the panel on public undertakings and estimates, should be set up to look into pollution.
- Reliance Jio set to increase mobile and data charges in next few weeks following Airtel and Vodafone: Telecom companies have posted huge quarterly losses following an adverse Supreme Court judgement that upheld the Centre’s broader definition of revenue.
- Did Centre use spyware to tap WhatsApp calls? Minister avoids direct answer, cites law allowing it: The Centre said it has the power to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information in the interest of the country based on certain conditions.
- 12-year-old girl not allowed to accompany family to Sabarimala temple: The Kerala Police have stopped at least 12 women from entering the temple since Saturday, when it opened for devotees.
- Two FIRs filed against JNU students for fee hike protest, Opposition raises matter in Parliament: The protestors have been accused of violating prohibitory orders on Monday, obstructing police officers from discharging duties, and causing hurt.
- Shiv Sena accuses BJP of removing it from NDA without any discussion: The Sena also said it had supported the cause of Hindutva and nationalism even before the saffron party was born.
- Rajya Sabha marshals’ uniforms will be reviewed, says Venkaiah Naidu after ex-Army chiefs’ criticism: On Day 1 of the Parliament’s winter session, the marshals were seen wearing dark blue uniforms, with shoulder insignia, gold buttons and gold aiguillette.
- ‘Tell us how BJP won 18 seats in Bengal’, says Owaisi on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘extremist’ remark for AIMIM: In a veiled reference to AIMIM, Mamata Banerjee had said that she was ‘watching some extremists among minorities’ who were based in Hyderabad.
- Avian botulism suspected as toll rises to 17,000 in Rajasthan migratory bird deaths: The initial cause of the deaths was said to be avian flu, but a report from a laboratory in Bhopal has eliminated it.
- Conduct social audit of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, group of ex-bureaucrats urges Election Commission: They wrote a letter to the polling body, pointing out that the doubts about voting machines used in the elections were ‘yet to be resolved satisfactorily’.