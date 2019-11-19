A look at the headlines right now:

On Delhi pollution, Lok Sabha MPs say farmers should not be vilified for burning stubble: Congress leader Manish Tewari said a committee, similar to the panel on public undertakings and estimates, should be set up to look into pollution. Reliance Jio set to increase mobile and data charges in next few weeks following Airtel and Vodafone: Telecom companies have posted huge quarterly losses following an adverse Supreme Court judgement that upheld the Centre’s broader definition of revenue. Did Centre use spyware to tap WhatsApp calls? Minister avoids direct answer, cites law allowing it: The Centre said it has the power to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information in the interest of the country based on certain conditions. 12-year-old girl not allowed to accompany family to Sabarimala temple: The Kerala Police have stopped at least 12 women from entering the temple since Saturday, when it opened for devotees. Two FIRs filed against JNU students for fee hike protest, Opposition raises matter in Parliament: The protestors have been accused of violating prohibitory orders on Monday, obstructing police officers from discharging duties, and causing hurt.

Shiv Sena accuses BJP of removing it from NDA without any discussion: The Sena also said it had supported the cause of Hindutva and nationalism even before the saffron party was born. Rajya Sabha marshals’ uniforms will be reviewed, says Venkaiah Naidu after ex-Army chiefs’ criticism: On Day 1 of the Parliament’s winter session, the marshals were seen wearing dark blue uniforms, with shoulder insignia, gold buttons and gold aiguillette. ‘Tell us how BJP won 18 seats in Bengal’, says Owaisi on Mamata Banerjee’s ‘extremist’ remark for AIMIM: In a veiled reference to AIMIM, Mamata Banerjee had said that she was ‘watching some extremists among minorities’ who were based in Hyderabad.

Avian botulism suspected as toll rises to 17,000 in Rajasthan migratory bird deaths: The initial cause of the deaths was said to be avian flu, but a report from a laboratory in Bhopal has eliminated it. Conduct social audit of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, group of ex-bureaucrats urges Election Commission: They wrote a letter to the polling body, pointing out that the doubts about voting machines used in the elections were ‘yet to be resolved satisfactorily’.