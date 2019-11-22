Top news: Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar meet, move closer to forming government in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya met Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar at his home in Mumbai on Thursday night. Reports said the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement about joining hands to form the government in Maharashtra on Friday.
Self-styled godman Nithyananda, accused of abducting children and confining them in his ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has fled the country, police officials said on Thursday. This came a day after the Gujarat High Court issued a notice to Nithyananda and the state government after a couple in Bengaluru filed a petition accusing him of detaining two of their daughters at his ashram.
Surrogacy Bill referred to Rajya Sabha select committee, to submit report by end of next session
The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, was referred to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after many parliamentarians raised concerns about several provisions of the legislation, including one that makes it mandatory for the surrogate to be a close relative.
Jharkhand police responds to Scroll.in’s report, silent on ‘unknown’ thousands accused of sedition
In a statement on Friday, Jharkhand police said media reports have given “totally incorrect and hugely inflated figures” about the number of people booked in sedition cases in Khunti district. On Monday, Scroll.in had reported that the police had filed sedition cases against more than 10,000 people in the district over 2017 and 2018 when Adivasi villages erected stone monoliths with engravings of the Indian Constitution related to tribal autonomy.
Becoming $5-trillion economy by 2025 is ‘simply out of question’, says ex-RBI governor C Rangarajan
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan on Thursday said it was “simply out of question” for India to become a $5-trillion economy by 2025. He said India will need another 22 years of sustained growth to become a “developed country”.
Maharashtra crisis: Shiv Sena chief meets Sharad Pawar, formal announcement on alliance likely today
CBSE exam fee was increased for Classes 10 and 12 on ‘no profit, no loss’ principle: HRD minister
The Central Board of Secondary Education increased the examination fee for Classes 10 and 12 on a “no profit, no loss” principle, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ told Parliament on Thursday.
Medha Patkar passport row: Social worker says there is a ‘deliberate attempt to target activists’
Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar on Thursday said there was a “deliberate attempt to target” social workers, News18 reported. Patkar made the comments hours after she received a notice from the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai to explain why her passport should not be impounded after she allegedly failed to disclose information about criminal cases pending against her.
Electoral bonds: Piyush Goyal says ‘defeated and dejected’ Congress leaders among critics
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Piyush Goyal on Thursday said electoral bonds “brought in honest money” in politics. The minister made the remark hours after the Congress protested in the Lok Sabha, saying that through the issuance of electoral bonds, the government had made corruption “official”.
‘Part of politics’, says Priyanka Gandhi on Centre removing SPG cover
Amid the controversy over the removal of Special Protection Group cover for the Gandhi family, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the move was “part of politics”, PTI reported. “This keeps happening,” she said.
Nithyananda case: Police say religious leader fled abroad, MEA claims it has no ‘formal information’
