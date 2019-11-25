Top news: Sena-NCP-Congress stake claim to form Maharashtra government even as SC reserves order
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress on Monday staked claim to power in Maharashtra on Monday after submitting letters of support to the governor. The parties went to Raj Bhawan when the Supreme Court heard their petition against the sudden government formation in the state.
The top court will deliver its verdict on Tuesday regarding the floor test in Maharashtra.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world can stop the Ram temple from being built in Ayodhya. “The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court,” said Singh while speaking at an election rally in Bishampur Assembly constituency of Jharkhand.
Vadodara: House owner cancels sale to Muslim buyer after society residents protest
An owner of a house in a residential society in Vasna area of Vadodara, Gujarat, called off his plan to sell his property to a Muslim after residents objected to it. The members of Samarpan Society claimed the sale was illegal as the area falls under Disturbed Areas Act. According to the law, a “disturbed” area is where “public order in the said areas was disturbed for a substantial period by reason of riots or violence of mob”. The society was declared a “disturbed area” in 2014.
West Bengal, Uttarakhand bye-elections: Polling under way in four Assembly seats
Voting is under way in four Legislative Assembly constituencies – three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand. The seats are Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and Karimpur, Kaliaganj and Kharagour Sadar in West Bengal. The results will be declared on Thursday. At noon, 30.26% of the voters had turned up to vote for the three seats in West Bengal, and 16.04% voted in Pithoragarh, according to the Election Commission.
Maharashtra government: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress stake claim even as Supreme Court hearing is on
The Shiv Sena, the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party on Monday staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra amid the Supreme Court hearing on the alliance’s petition. The three parties have filed the plea against the governor’s decision to invite the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government early on Saturday.
UP: College student allegedly abducted, raped in car in Muzaffarnagar; incident filmed
A 24-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by her friend in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, while two others filmed the incident.
Punjab: 16-year-old boy tied to pillar and burnt to death in Mansa district
The police in Punjab on Sunday said a 16-year-old Dalit boy, identified as Jaspreet Singh, was tied to a pillar at an abandoned rice mill and burnt to death in Mansa district the day before. The three accused – Jashan Singh, his cousin Gurjeet Singh, and their friend Raju Singh – also belong to a Dalit community, and have been arrested.
Bengaluru: Scores of houses flooded, families affected after Hulimavu lake breach
A large number of houses and streets in Bengaluru were inundated on Sunday after the boundary wall of Hulimavu lake off Bannerghatta Road collapsed. More than 1,000 families were reportedly affected and over 300 cars had submerged.
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis hold late night meeting, CMO says for farmers matters
Rebel Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar held closed-door discussions with newly-anointed Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis late on Sunday night, PTI reported. This came hours after Ajit Pawar was locked in a Twitter war with his uncle and party president Sharad Pawar.
A tweet from the chief minister’s office said both the leaders discussed “various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers”.
‘Gave up in 2 hours,’ says AAP as BJP leader retracts statement naming Manoj Tiwari as Delhi CM face
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri retracted his statement naming Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari as the party’s chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections.
The 2020 polls are expected to be held early in the year.
Rajnath Singh says ‘no power in the world’ can stop construction of Ram temple
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that no power in the world can stop the Ram temple from being built in Ayodhya, PTI reported. Singh was speaking at an election rally in Bishampur Assembly constituency of Jharkhand. The state will hold five-phase polls starting from November 30, with results to be declared on December 23.
“A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening,” Singh said. “The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court.”
JNU fee hike protests: University administration forms committee to resolve standoff
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member “high-level” committee to resolve the standoff between the students and the administration in the fee hike matter, PTI reported. The panel was formed even as a committee created by the Ministry of Human Resource Development was due to submit its report in the matter.
University Registrar Pramod Kumar said the panel has to receive suggestions from student representatives on methods to end the impasse.
Ayodhya case: Narendra Modi thanks Indians for showing ‘maturity’ following SC verdict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked citizens of the country for showing “maturity” following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case, PTI reported. He said that the patience, restraint and maturity citizens showed proved that there was nothing bigger than national interest for Indians.
Rajasthan: Kashmiri students beaten up at Mewar University, four arrested
The Chittorgarh Police in Rajasthan have arrested four students for beating up four Kashmiri students at Mewar University in the city on Friday, The Times of India reported on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police Sarita Singh sacked Gangrar Station House Officer Labhu Ram Bishnoi from his post for alleged negligence in handling the matter. Bishnoi allegedly did not act immediately on the complaint filed by the university in the case.
Maharashtra: SC seeks letter that convinced governor to invite BJP to form government
The Supreme Court on Sunday sought the letter sent by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on the basis of which he was invited to form the state government early on Saturday, Live Law reported. The letter supposedly had signatures of support from at least 145 MLAs – the majority mark in the 288-member state Assembly.
The top court also asked for Koshyari’s order revoking the President’s Rule in the state, and said both letters should be submitted by 10.30 am on Monday. The court also issued notices to the Centre, Fadnavis, rebel Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and the Maharashtra government.