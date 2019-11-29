Top news: Uddhav Thackeray assures help to farmers after first Cabinet meeting
The new Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday promised concrete help to farmers after he chaired his first Cabinet meeting. The top priority for now, he said, was to address the matters of the farmers, who have suffered due to the recent unseasonal rains.
Telangana transport strike: Workers to resume duty today as government loosens stance
In a major U-turn, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday allowed the 48,000-odd state road transport corporation workers to resume their duty on Friday. The employees had called off their 52-day-long strike on Monday evening, but the government had so far maintained that they would not be taken back.
Hyderabad: Charred body of 27-year-old woman veterinary surgeon found under culvert
The charred body of a 27-year-old woman was found under a culvert in Chatanpally on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway on Thursday morning, hours after she went missing.
Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray promises ‘concrete help’ to farmers after first Cabinet meeting
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday night promised concrete help to farmers after he chaired his first Cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in South Mumbai. “Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances,” Thackeray said at a press conference after the meeting.
NRC: Assam government to table figures of Bengali Hindus excluded from final list
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government on Thursday said it will make public the district-wise figures of Bengali Hindus excluded from the final National Register of Citizens list in the current Assembly session. The Assam government had earlier urged the Centre to reject the final NRC list.
Nathuram Godse was not a terrorist, he made a ‘mistake’, claims BJP MLA Surendra Singh
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday that Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was not a terrorist but an individual who committed a “mistake”. “Godse was not a terrorist. Those who are involved in anti-national activities are terrorists,” Ballia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters.
Nathuram Godse remark: Congress workers in Indore file sedition complaint against Pragya Thakur
Congress workers in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday filed a sedition complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her alleged description of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “patriot” in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Thakur is the BJP MP from Bhopal.
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as chief minister after a month of political twists and turns
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the 19th chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at an event held in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. He will lead an alliance of the Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. The alliance is known as the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.