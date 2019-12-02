A look at the headlines right now:

‘Many called me worst finance minister, but I hear them out,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament: Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey advised fellow Lok Sabha members not to look up to Gross Domestic Product ‘as Bible, Ramayana or Mahabharata’. Modi government will drive out ‘every infiltrator’ before 2024 General Elections, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister, who addressed a public meeting in Jharkhand, reiterated that the Narendra Modi government would conduct NRC across India. In Parliament, Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be lynched publicly, another MP suggests castration: Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police sought 10-day custody of the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a vet.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the application. Fadnavis was made Maharashtra CM hurriedly to ‘save’ Rs 40,000 crore, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: However, Devendra Fadnavis refuted Hegde’s claim that he became CM so that he could move the funds to the Centre to protect them from the Shiv Sena government. Mamata Banerjee says Centre hasn’t given a single penny so far as Cyclone Bulbul aid to West Bengal: On the day the cyclone made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured ‘all possible assistance’ to the state government. Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune: The 78-year-old leader fainted when he stepped out for his evening walk at his home in Lavasa. Tony Joseph wins the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2019 for Early Indians: The award, which came into being in 2008, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy. Indian Navy inducts its first woman pilot, gives her front-line combat role: Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi will fly the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft. Centre seeks seven-judge Supreme Court bench to revisit ‘creamy layer’ for SC/STs in reservations: In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that the concept of ‘creamy layer’ can be applied to SC/STs also.