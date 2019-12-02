The big news: Refuting Rahul Bajaj, Sitharaman says she’s open to criticism, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah set 2024 as deadline for driving out infiltrators from India, and Jaya Bachchan suggested public lynching of those guilty of rape.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Many called me worst finance minister, but I hear them out,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament: Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey advised fellow Lok Sabha members not to look up to Gross Domestic Product ‘as Bible, Ramayana or Mahabharata’.
- Modi government will drive out ‘every infiltrator’ before 2024 General Elections, says Amit Shah: The Union home minister, who addressed a public meeting in Jharkhand, reiterated that the Narendra Modi government would conduct NRC across India.
- In Parliament, Jaya Bachchan says rapists should be lynched publicly, another MP suggests castration: Both Houses of Parliament discussed women’s safety on Monday, and MPs across party lines demanded stringent action against such crimes. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Police sought 10-day custody of the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a vet.
- Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the application.
- Fadnavis was made Maharashtra CM hurriedly to ‘save’ Rs 40,000 crore, claims BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: However, Devendra Fadnavis refuted Hegde’s claim that he became CM so that he could move the funds to the Centre to protect them from the Shiv Sena government.
- Mamata Banerjee says Centre hasn’t given a single penny so far as Cyclone Bulbul aid to West Bengal: On the day the cyclone made landfall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured ‘all possible assistance’ to the state government.
- Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised in Pune: The 78-year-old leader fainted when he stepped out for his evening walk at his home in Lavasa.
- Tony Joseph wins the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2019 for Early Indians: The award, which came into being in 2008, includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a trophy.
- Indian Navy inducts its first woman pilot, gives her front-line combat role: Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi will fly the Naval Dornier surveillance aircraft.
- Centre seeks seven-judge Supreme Court bench to revisit ‘creamy layer’ for SC/STs in reservations: In September 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench had held that the concept of ‘creamy layer’ can be applied to SC/STs also.