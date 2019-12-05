A look at the headlines right now:

RBI lowers GDP forecast to 5%, keeps interest rates unchanged over inflation fears: Chidambaram attacked the Centre and RBI over the economic slowdown. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s economic policies in Parliament. Five men, including two rape accused, set complainant on fire in Uttar Pradesh: The attack took place when the woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing in the rape case. The National Women’s Commission has sought a report on action taken by the police.

Impeachment charges against Donald Trump set to be drafted after US House Speaker’s order: The Democrats have accused the president of trying to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

In Karnataka bye-polls, 60.65% turnout recorded in 15 Assembly seats as BJP faces test of its majority: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the BJP would win all the constituencies. It needs to win at least six seats to retain majority in the Assembly.

Not only WhatsApp, Indian journalists and activists were also targeted using email malware, says Amnesty: A team of the human rights organisation discovered the cyber attacks last month.

Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender by Mumbai court: He is the second businessman after Vijay Mallya to get the tag.

Kashmiris lose WhatsApp accounts on 120th day of inactivity amid internet curbs, thrown out of groups: Several Twitter users shared screenshots showing that friends and family members based in Kashmir had ‘exited’ WhatsApp groups they had been part of.

Reports of surveillance ‘completely misleading’, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajya Sabha: The IT minister added that reports claiming the Aadhaar database included information of purchases and bank accounts were ‘baseless assumptions’.

Sabarimala verdict not the ‘final word’, larger bench will review it, says SC on activist’s plea: The top court will hear Bindu Ammini’s petition next week.

Haryana plans to shut kindergarten in private schools, minister claims it affects ‘mental abilities’: However, officials of the state’s education department said there were no such plans yet.

