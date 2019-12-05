The big news: RBI downgrades GDP growth forecast to 5%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Five men set a rape complainant on fire in Unnao, UP, and impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump will go ahead, US House Speaker said.
A look at the headlines right now:
- RBI lowers GDP forecast to 5%, keeps interest rates unchanged over inflation fears: Chidambaram attacked the Centre and RBI over the economic slowdown. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s economic policies in Parliament.
- Five men, including two rape accused, set complainant on fire in Uttar Pradesh: The attack took place when the woman was on her way to a local court for a hearing in the rape case. The National Women’s Commission has sought a report on action taken by the police.
- Impeachment charges against Donald Trump set to be drafted after US House Speaker’s order: The Democrats have accused the president of trying to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
- In Karnataka bye-polls, 60.65% turnout recorded in 15 Assembly seats as BJP faces test of its majority: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the BJP would win all the constituencies. It needs to win at least six seats to retain majority in the Assembly.
- Not only WhatsApp, Indian journalists and activists were also targeted using email malware, says Amnesty: A team of the human rights organisation discovered the cyber attacks last month.
- Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender by Mumbai court: He is the second businessman after Vijay Mallya to get the tag.
- Kashmiris lose WhatsApp accounts on 120th day of inactivity amid internet curbs, thrown out of groups: Several Twitter users shared screenshots showing that friends and family members based in Kashmir had ‘exited’ WhatsApp groups they had been part of.
- Reports of surveillance ‘completely misleading’, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajya Sabha: The IT minister added that reports claiming the Aadhaar database included information of purchases and bank accounts were ‘baseless assumptions’.
- Sabarimala verdict not the ‘final word’, larger bench will review it, says SC on activist’s plea: The top court will hear Bindu Ammini’s petition next week.
- Haryana plans to shut kindergarten in private schools, minister claims it affects ‘mental abilities’: However, officials of the state’s education department said there were no such plans yet.