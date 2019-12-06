A look at the headlines right now:

All four accused in Hyderabad vet’s case killed in encounter, say police: The encounter took place when the accused were reportedly trying to flee while being taken to the murder site. Rape complainant who was set on fire in UP airlifted to Delhi for treatment: Two of the five men who set her ablaze had raped her some months ago. One of them was on the run, while the other was released on bail last week. RBI lowers GDP forecast to 5%, keeps interest rates unchanged over inflation fears:Chidambaram attacked the Centre and RBI over the economic slowdown. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s economic policies in Parliament. Impeachment charges against Donald Trump set to be drafted after US House Speaker’s order: The Democrats have accused the president of trying to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Union minister claims ignorance of onion crisis even as Sitharaman says her remark was misconstrued: Ashwini Choubey told reporters that he was not aware of the crisis since he was a vegetarian and had never eaten an onion. Ajit Pawar exonerated in irrigation scam, affidavit filed a day before new government took oath: The Anti-Corruption Bureau told the Bombay High Court on November 27 that Pawar ‘cannot be held responsible for the acts of executing agencies’. Government staff who resign not entitled to pension, rules Supreme Court: The court made a distinction between voluntary retirement and resignation while deciding on a case related to the quitting of an electricity firm’s employee. In Karnataka bye-polls, 60.65% turnout recorded in 15 Assembly seats as BJP faces test of its majority: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the BJP would win all the constituencies. It needs to win at least six seats to retain majority in the Assembly. Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender by Mumbai court: He is the second businessman after Vijay Mallya to get the tag. Reports of surveillance ‘completely misleading’, Ravi Shankar Prasad tells Rajya Sabha: The IT minister added that reports claiming the Aadhaar database included information of purchases and bank accounts were ‘baseless assumptions’.