A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Unnao woman dies in Delhi hospital a day after being set on fire by her alleged rapists: The 23-year-old suffered more than 90% burns in the incident on Thursday and was airlifted to Delhi soon after.
  2. Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins, CM Raghubar Das in fray against his former minister: Twenty constituencies spread across seven districts are voting on Saturday.
  3. Telangana HC asks government to preserve bodies of rape accused till December 8: Earlier in the day, there were mixed reactions to the police encounter in which the four rape accused were killed. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team.
  4. Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him.
  5. ‘No link between pollution and shorter lives,’ claims Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar told the Lok Sabha that the government has been taking proactive actions to check pollution and the efforts are bearing fruit.
  6. CBI books Allahabad HC judge SN Shukla in corruption case: The agency carried out searches at the judge’s residence in Lucknow and said it had recovered several incriminating documents.
  7. Five fresh review petitions filed against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: The petitioners were supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The city of Ayodhya, meanwhile, was calm on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.
  8. Onion prices touch an all-time high of Rs 165 per kg, Centre says imports expected by January 20: The prices of onions have gone above Rs 100 per kg in retail markets in most cities. It was sold for Rs 165 in Goa’s capital Panaji.
  9. BJP demands apology from Congress MPs for conduct towards Smriti Irani during rape debate in LS: The uproar began after a Congress leader said a Ram temple was being built, and ‘Sita Maiya is being set ablaze’, a seeming reference to a rape complainant.
  10. Vodafone Idea will have to shut shop if it doesn’t get government relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped to an intraday low of Rs 6.66 each after Kumar Mangalam Birla’s remarks.