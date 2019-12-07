The big news: Unnao rape complainant dies a day after being set on fire, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The second phase of the Jharkhand polls is under way, and Telangana HC asked for the bodies of the rape accused to be preserved till Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Unnao woman dies in Delhi hospital a day after being set on fire by her alleged rapists: The 23-year-old suffered more than 90% burns in the incident on Thursday and was airlifted to Delhi soon after.
- Second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins, CM Raghubar Das in fray against his former minister: Twenty constituencies spread across seven districts are voting on Saturday.
- Telangana HC asks government to preserve bodies of rape accused till December 8: Earlier in the day, there were mixed reactions to the police encounter in which the four rape accused were killed. Amnesty said the encounter set a ‘grossly wrong precedent’ and called for an independent inquiry, while the NHRC also sent a probe team.
- Nithyananda’s passport cancelled, plea for new one rejected, says MEA: The Ecuadorian government, meanwhile, denied that it had granted asylum to him.
- ‘No link between pollution and shorter lives,’ claims Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar: Javadekar told the Lok Sabha that the government has been taking proactive actions to check pollution and the efforts are bearing fruit.
- CBI books Allahabad HC judge SN Shukla in corruption case: The agency carried out searches at the judge’s residence in Lucknow and said it had recovered several incriminating documents.
- Five fresh review petitions filed against Ayodhya verdict in Supreme Court: The petitioners were supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The city of Ayodhya, meanwhile, was calm on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid.
- Onion prices touch an all-time high of Rs 165 per kg, Centre says imports expected by January 20: The prices of onions have gone above Rs 100 per kg in retail markets in most cities. It was sold for Rs 165 in Goa’s capital Panaji.
- BJP demands apology from Congress MPs for conduct towards Smriti Irani during rape debate in LS: The uproar began after a Congress leader said a Ram temple was being built, and ‘Sita Maiya is being set ablaze’, a seeming reference to a rape complainant.
- Vodafone Idea will have to shut shop if it doesn’t get government relief, says Kumar Mangalam Birla: Shares of Vodafone Idea dropped to an intraday low of Rs 6.66 each after Kumar Mangalam Birla’s remarks.