The big news: Protests erupt in Northeast over Citizenship Amendment Bill, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Uddhav Thackeray said the Shiv Sena cannot back the bill unless ‘things are clear’, and the Lok Sabha approved a quota extension for SC/STs.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Internet and SMS services shut down in Tripura for 48 hours amid unrest over Citizenship Bill: A US House panel said that the religious criterion for the bill undermines pluralism. A US commission on religious freedom also sought sanctions against Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, a group of 625 intellectuals warned of ‘untold suffering’ and irreparable damage to India due to the bill.
- Uddhav Thackeray now says Shiv Sena won’t back Citizenship Bill unless ‘things are clear’: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the bill an attack on the Constitution, and footballer-turned-politician Bhaichung Bhutia asked the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha to quit the NDA in protest against the bill.
- Lok Sabha approves bill extending SC/ST reservation in legislatures: The reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Anglo Indians is to expire on January 25, 2020. This bill extends the quota by 10 years.
- Dalit girl smeared with black ink and paraded around school in Haryana, teacher booked: The nine-year-old was punished for failing to score the minimum marks required in an English examination.
- Pakistan says Citizenship Bill is expansionist, a step towards making India a Hindu nation: The proposed law violates human rights agreements and bilateral pacts, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.
- Delhi court to rule on charges against MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on December 16 in Unnao rape case: District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved his judgement after hearing the arguments of the CBI and the legislator’s lawyer.
- Detention order of NRI businessman Mubeen Shah revoked permanently: Shah was freed from Agra Central Jail on December 6 after the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration initially ordered his temporary release.
- CRPF constable kills two seniors, injures another in Bokaro in Jharkhand: They belonged to the CRPF’s 226th battalion, which was on poll duty.
- BHU Muslim professor changes department after protests against his appointment to Sanskrit wing: Students called off their protests after Firoz Khan resigned from the Sanskrit department. He will now teach the language in the Arts faculty.
- Tata Steel extends its HR benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees: Under the new policy, the partners can avail health benefits, and employees will be provided financial assistance for gender reassignment surgery.