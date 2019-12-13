The big news: Huge protests in Assam, Delhi and other states over CAB, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Smriti Irani took Rahul Gandhi to the Election Commission over rape remark, and the Japan PM’s visit to Guwahati was cancelled amid protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- From Delhi to Shillong, demonstrators hit the streets against amendments to Citizenship Act: In Shillong, police used tear gas and baton-charge demonstrators, while Jamia Millia students were also baton-charged. Bangladesh also objected to an attack on their official’s convoy in Guwahati, multiple petitions filed against the act in Supreme Court. The US also asked India to protect minorities,
- Smriti Irani approaches EC, seeks action against Rahul Gandhi over ‘rape in India’ comment: The minister claimed that the Congress leader used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with PM Narendra Modi.
- Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s visit to Guwahati cancelled amid Citizenship Act protests: The Japanese prime minister was scheduled to visit the city for a summit with Narendra Modi from December 15 to December 17.
- Finance Ministry lists steps taken to boost economy, Sitharaman says results have begun to show: Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said the government was focusing on increasing consumption to boost growth.
- No minors illegally detained in Kashmir, satisfied with HC panel report, says SC: The top court directed the petitioners to approach the appropriate forum if they have any additional material to prove the alleged illegal detention of minors.
- SC says Sabarimala matter very emotive, refuses to pass orders yet on two women’s pleas: The top court said it would set up a seven-judge bench soon to reconsider the 2018 judgement.
- After sweeping election victory, British PM Boris Johnson promises January 31 Brexit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Johnson for returning to power and said he looked forward to working together.
- Maoists confirm death of leader Ramanna in Chhattisgarh due to ‘serious ailment’: He had led several violent attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh.
- Plea seeks death warrants for convicts in 2012 Delhi gangrape, court to hear it next week: The court said it will wait for the Supreme Court’s decision on the review petition filed by one of the convicts against the death penalty given to him.
- Speaking Sanskrit helps control diabetes and cholesterol, claims BJP MP: The Satna legislator also claimed erroneously that US space agency NASA had said that computer programming in Sanskrit was always flawless.