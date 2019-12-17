Citizenship Act protests: Delhi Police arrest 10 for Jamia Millia violence, no student among them
The Supreme Court will today hear petitions against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. However, no student was among those taken into custody. “They’ve been booked for rioting and mob violence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.
The Delhi Police will investigate claims that two students suffered bullet injuries during the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. The medical superintendent of government-run Safdarjung Hospital told NDTV that two protesters were admitted with bullet injuries, contradicting the police’s claims that they did not fire bullets.
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a clutch of petitions against the police crackdown on students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and at Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, internet and prohibitory orders imposed in Assam have been lifted from Tuesday morning.
10.34 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide during a Cabinet meeting if the amended Citizenship Act will be implemented in the state. He, however, says the Sena is not part of the Opposition delegation that will meet the president.
10.30 am: Protesters, including students and local residents, assemble outside Jamia Millia Islamia University with Tricolour and placards, reports PTI. This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after Sunday’s violence.
10.21 am: “Three of them have a criminal background,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal tells Hindustan Times. “They’ve been booked for rioting and mob violence. They were identified from CCTV footage and by policemen who were on duty in the area of violence.”
10.19 am: The 10 people who have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s violence are from the Jamia and Okhla areas, reports NDTV. Both these areas border the Jamia Millia Islamia University.
10.14 am: Thirty-three organisations in Kerala have called for a statewide shutdown on Tuesday, reports News18. These political parties do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly.
9.38 am: Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta says situation is pretty much under control now. “136 cases have been registered so far & 190 protesters have been arrested,” he tells ANI “These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence, some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organisations.”
9.20 am: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy issues a statement on the Citizenship Act, urging people to protest against it.
“Three years ago, we stood in line obediently outside banks as demonetisation was imposed on us, a policy that broke the back of our country’s economy,” she says. “Are we going to stand in line once again, obediently, and comply with the policy that eerily resembles the 1935 Nuremberg Laws of the Third Reich?”
9.10 am: The Delhi Police say they have arrested 10 people with criminal backgrounds in connection with Jamia Millia Islamia incident on December 15, reports ANI. No student is among those taken into custody.
8.51 am: The Union Home Ministry issues an advisory to state governments, asking them to closely track fake news and social media messages that may incite violence, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.42 am: Communist Party of India leader and former JNU Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar announces a bandh call in Bihar for Thursday. “If you do not consider us citizens, we do not consider you the government,” he says. “You may well have majority in Parliament; we have the majority on the street.”
8.30 am: Another video from the clashes shows a third individual, Mohammed Tamin, displaying what he claims a bullet injury in his thigh. He tells NDTV that a policeman shot at him from close range. However, the director of the Holy Family Hospital says no bullet wound was removed. “It was a foreign body.”
8.15 am: The medical superintendent of government-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi tells NDTV that two protesters were admitted with bullet injuries, contradicting the police’s claims that they did not fire bullets. The police claim that these were caused by shrapnel injuries from tear-gas shells. Both Ajaz and Shoaib Khan are said to be out of danger.
8.10 am: The Delhi Police will probe claims that two students of Jamia Millia Islamia suffered bullet injuries during the crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, reports The Indian Express.
7.30 am: The Supreme Court will today hear a clutch of petitions against the police crackdown on students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and at Aligarh Muslim University.
7.05 am: Authorities lift curfew in Guwahati and restore broadband services in Assam, tweets Union minister Jitendra Singh.
6.58 am: Monday was a day of protest as thousands assembled at the India Gate in New Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act and the police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Demonstrations were also held in several campuses of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, among other places. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march against the amended law. Protests continued in some states of the North East, including Assam.